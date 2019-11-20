“Let It Snow”: A Heartfelt Holiday Experience

on •

Hannah Hall

Staff Writer

Everyone loves a good Christmas movie. The snowy scenes and laughter of the best times of year no doubt warms even most Grinch-like people. While most holiday films are either incredibly romantic Hallmark tales or cutesy children’s stories, “Let It Snow” is a bit different. This book based Netflix Original puts a spin on your typical Christmas movie.

“Let It Snow” was released to Netflix on November 8 2019 as a part of the streaming platforms holiday line up. The film was based on a multi-author book of the same name written by John Green, Maureen Johnson, and Lauren Myracle. The film stars Kiernan Shipka, Mitchell Hope, Shameik Moore, Isabela Merced, and Joan Cusack.

Set in the small town of Laurel, Illinois, the ensemble film follows three couples. The first couple, Angie “The Duke” and Tobin, have been best friends since childhood and Tobin struggles to admit his feelings for Angie. The second couple, Julie and Stuart, meet on the train back into town. Julie is a typical high school student dealing with a tough choice between college and staying at home with her sick mother, while Stuart is a pop star passing through town and craving a normal Christmas. Lastly, Dorrie and Tegan are an unlikely couple struggling to deal with their feelings for each other. Other characters include Addie, Jeb, Billy, JP, and Tin Foil Woman.

The events of the movie all occur on a snowy Christmas Eve and Christmas in the small town. From a party at the town diner, Waffle Town, to breaking down a car and hiding in a church to confessing feelings, the events of “Let It Snow” are far off from a picture perfect Christmas.

Despite the array of imperfect occurrences throughout the film, “Let It Snow” makes the real purpose of Christmas clear. While life is not perfect, the holidays are about being grateful for the small things in life.

In all, “Let It Snow” is a great movie. It’s original, yet still holds the spirit of the holiday season at its core. If you are in the mood for a real, raw holiday movie that depicts the realistic side of the holidays than I would highly recommend checking this one out.



Categories: A & E, Arts & Entertainment, Reviews