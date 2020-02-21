UNCG Student Government Association Meeting in Feb.

on •

Christopher Bouzane

Staff Writer

PC: Christopher Bouzane

On Tues., Feb. 11, the UNC-Greensboro’s (UNCG) Student Government Association (SGA) held their weekly senate meeting in the Elliott University Center’s (EUC) Cone Ballroom A at 7:00 p.m. Presiding over the senate meeting was Student Body Vice President, Austin Moore.

During this meeting, Provost Dunn, Jodi Pettazoni, Amy Harris-Houk and Andrew Hamiliton discussed the new changes to the General Education Requirement. The last time the General Education Requirement was changed at UNCG was over a decade ago.

New changes were made due to input from Spartans across campus. Now, the General Education Requirement focuses on Eleven Competencies: Oral Communication, Written Communication, Quantitative Reasoning, Foundations Course, Health and Wellness Information Literacy, Critical Thinking and Diversity and Equity. These changes are meant to streamline the General Education curriculum and are to be implemented Fall 2021.

Next, Finance Chair Christopher Bouzane presented the Spring 2020 Allocations Budget, which outlines the allocated amount of funds SGA is able to provide student groups this semester. Following this presentation, the Student Senate failed to move forward with a vote on the budget. Because of this, the Allocation Budget was delayed for a week and is to be presented at the next senate meeting on Tues., Feb. 18.

Afterwards ,three pieces of legislation were presented to the Student Senate. The first was SB 97-16, short titled Black Student Orgs Recognition. This piece of legislation was authored and presented by Senior Senator Shanelle Tate.

This piece of legislation is, “a Bill to recognize the contributions made by Black Student Organizations on Campus” in celebration and honor of Black History Month. Due to concerns of the precedent of this piece of legislation, the use of limited SGA funds and lack of agreement by Senators, this piece of legislation failed to pass.

Next, SB 97-17, short titled Senate Code of Conduct, was authored and presented by Health and Human Sciences Senator Gia Born. This piece of legislation was aimed at outlining a specific code of conduct for members of SGA, along with the creation of a “Sergeant at Arms” position meant to uphold this Code of Conduct.

This legislation was broken up in seven different sections: “Behavioral Expectations in Senate and SGA Meetings,” “Decorum,” “Penalties and Enforcement,” “Accountability,” “Sergeant at Arms Job Description” and “Qualifications and Requirements of Sergeant at Arms.”

After much debate over this piece of legislation, SB 97-17 failed to pass due to lack of support from Senators.

The last piece of legislation presented was brought up during the “New Business” portion of the Senate. SB 97-18, short titled Recognition of Chancellor Gilliam, was authored and presented by Senior Senator Shanelle Tate. Over concerns of how this bill was presented to the Senate, SB 97-18 failed to pass.

Following the legislation portion of the senate, every senator presented their work thus far in the semester. This included work done by Freshmen, Sophomore, Junior, Senior, Graduate, Commuter, Graduate, Residential, Student Org, At Large and College Senators.

After Senator presentations, President Hunter Martin, Vice President Austin Moore and Attorney General Magnolia Long did their weekly presentations to the Senate. This was soon followed by Senator Forum and Announcements.

After announcements, the Student Senate adjourned at 10:52 p.m.

Categories: News