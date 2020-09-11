The Infamous Troll Tekashi 6ix9ine

on •

Kayla Bullock

Staff Writer

If you use social media, you’ve probably heard about Tekashi 6ix9ine. Born Daniel Hernandez, 6ix9ine is an American rapper, songwriter and convicted felon. He is the infamous internet troll that has started beef with almost every rapper in the industry. From Nicki Minaj to the now-deceased rapper, Pop Smoke, no one’s excluded. 6ix9ine is a topic that will never stop trending as long as he keeps getting attention for his outlandish behavior.

Although 6ix9ine is known for his music, with singles charting on the Billboard Hot 100, he is broadly known for his many feuds and legal issues. His feuds include fighting with rappers Trippie Redd, Chief Keef, Meek Mill, 50 Cent and many more. 6ix9ine even feuded with Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber after claiming they bought their way to a number one single on the Billboard Hot 100. His legal issues are a topic of controversy as well. In October 2015, 6ix9ine pled guilty to a felony count of use of a child in sexual performance. In February 2019, 6ix9ine admitted to ordering the shooting of Chief Keef. Lastly, in September 2019, 6ix9ine confessed to years of domestic violence towards his ex-girlfriend, Sara Molina. Even with his behavior, the rapper is popular with a fanbase that supports him. His new album “TattleTales” is on pace to debut #1. With fame comes haters and there are a lot of 6ix9ine haters.

One Twitter user wrote: ” God gave you two ears and blessed you with the ability to hear, and you still listen to 6ix9ine??”

In his most recent feud, 6ix9ine targeted rapper Lil Durk. 6ix9ine reacted to Lil Durk not dropping his album on the same day as “TattleTales.”

In an Instagram story, 6ix9ine wrote, “Remember this goofy said he wants all the smoke.” He then disrespectfully referenced Lil Durk’s deceased cousin, who passed in Chicago due to gun violence. Unknown to 6ix9ine, Lil Durk is not dropping an album but a single called “The Voice.” The rapper has been promoting the single on social media platforms, specifically Instagram and Twitter. 6ix9ine proceeded to antagonize Lil Durk, claiming he could outsell Durk without trying. Durk responded on several occasions and mentioned that 6ix9ine’s camp offered him $3 million to continue trolling him. The rapper took the high road and respectfully declined the offer.

Let’s invest our streams into people who are positive representations of society.

6ix9ine is the infamous troll who should not be as famous as he is. His track record is horrible and it’s clear his behavior is not for show. 6ix9ine is a narcissist who believes he is invincible. Why do we continuously fill the pockets of people who are menaces to society? I am personally not a fan of 6ix9ine and never will be.

There are other talents in the industry that need support but we continue to stream the music of this individual. While some can separate the individual from their music, I cannot. There are hip-hop artists who are rapping about societal issues such as Lil Baby with his song, “The Bigger Picture.” Some artists invested in their communities and philanthropy. There are artists such as the late Nipsey Hussle, who invested in his community and supported children who had an interest in music. Let’s invest our streams into people who are positive representations of society.

