Issues with Voting: Dismissing Stereotypes in Voting

Ma’Kayla Hunter

Staff Writer

Since the early years of America, the importance of voting has been embedded through our civic duties. This act has become critical because of its opportunity of participation from individuals to enact democracy. Though voting is always highlighted as necessary, some individuals fail to see the importance or understand the influence that this action can have. Debunking some of these theories that hinder voting can be the first step in increasing voting within communities.

Voting is an action that doesn’t always get covered in depth regarding its process and need. Instead, there is a bigger focus on persuading and influencing communities to vote. Voting in elections involves multiple positions that need to be filled with possible candidates that we have a choice over. It involves the use of research and data to understand the politicians in order to make an informed decision. Yet, because of the time it takes, individuals oftentimes don’t take the time to determine their role and responsibility in choosing the best candidate for the greatest good.

Local government is sometimes more impactful than presidential roles when it comes to actual change within your community. By voting for these people, you can help influence the projects and ideas that are implemented closest to home.

One of the biggest issues that hinders voting is the idea that their vote doesn’t matter or make a difference. This is often seen when analyzing the presidential vote and the type of impact voting actually has. Because of the electoral college, voters have noted that representatives make the final decision, not voting numbers. Though this is true, this is not the same method used to determine any other candidate. Other positions are based on the amount of votes with the winner being the person that has the most. Yet, presidential candidates are different, such as the 2016 election of Hillary and Trump. Even though Hillary won with the most votes, Trump beat her because of the decisions made in the electoral college.

Another problem that hinders the progress of voting is making sure that the voter is fully registered and prepared to vote. Uninformed voters cause a problem because of their unawareness of what they are voting for. Worse than that, some individuals fail to even be qualified to vote. It is necessary to fill out voter registration and understand where to vote in order to do so. This takes preparation ahead of time, emphasizing the importance of being responsible and meeting deadlines to vote. This provides better preparation for making the most out of one’s vote.

Understanding the need and reality of voting is essential to the process. Though there are many stereotypes against voting, it is important to see through these ideas. Regardless of the electoral college, there are various other positions that people vote for in addition to voting for the president. Using this civic duty can create a change worth voting for.

