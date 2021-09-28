Don’t Miss Out: UNCG Homecoming 2021 Lineup￼

on •

Maggie Collins Staff Writer

Homecoming is an annual week full of festivities meant to bring the community of UNCG together, normally including students and alumni. Unfortunately with COVID and the precautions being taken, alumni will not be joining the events this year. However, this year we will have in-person events with masks being required, unlike last year which was fully online.

Homecoming 2021 events begin Monday, September 27th from 2 PM to 6 PM with a Homecoming Kickoff located at the Fountain in front of the dining hall. The Kickoff will include music featuring DJ Tim, yard games, giveaways, and more!

Then Tuesday, September 28th will be Aux Cord Wars hosted by Jay Dukes and Trizzy at 7 PM. There will be cash prizes, giveaways, ACW t-shirts, and more! Space is limited, so make sure to RSVP on Spartan Connect for most of these events!

There will be two events on Wednesday, September 29th which include a Food Truck Fest that allows the first 450 students to get free food. Students will be able to get food from these food trucks: Ben’s Boyz, The Sweetz Spot, and Off the Hook! This will take place at the Minerva Statue from 11 AM to 1:30 PM. The second event will be the Royal Court Contest at the EUC auditorium at 7 PM. UNCG CAP’s Instagram page has already released many of the students chosen to be on the Royal Court for the contest. Stay tuned to their page to keep up with who all will be there!

PC: UNCG Magazine

The Royal Court is a way that UNCG recognizes outstanding students. These will be students that showcase the values of the University and will represent them at events hosted by the campus or by the community. There will be a total of eight students that the University chooses to be on the Royal Court, then two will be chosen by the end that they feel best represent these qualities.

Next on Thursday, September 30th will be the Homecoming Comedy Show at the EUC auditorium at 7 PM. It will feature the comedians Jon Fisher and Darren Brand. Everyone could always use a good laugh, especially with the stress that college students can experience throughout the year!

While the fine details have not yet been released about the events later in the week, UNCG ACE continues to post about these fun events every day on their Instagram page, @uncgace. You can check back on their page regularly to get more details of these events.

Friday, October 1st will be the Silent Disco at the Recreation field from 6 PM to 9 PM. This one event, in particular, will be interesting to attend as everyone will listen to music with headphones rather than through speakers that are set up. There will definitely be some funny moments and people breaking some dance moves, so don’t miss out!

Lastly, Saturday, October 2nd will be the last day and full of the most activities! Starting at the EUC will be the Block Party with the party band Universal Crush from 3 PM to 7 PM. Then, there will be the Homecoming Soccer game at the UNCG Soccer field at 7 PM. We will be competing against Mercer, so make sure to come out and support our Spartans as they fight for the win! Doors will open at 6 PM.

Lastly will be one of the most favorite Homecoming events of all, for students: The Bonfire! This will be hosted at the EUC lawn at 9:30 PM. Whether you are graduating this year, a new student, or a sophomore who didn’t get this experience last year, this is a perfect opportunity to get out and make new friends.

We can finally join together again and feel that Spartan Community in-person, which we have not been able to do for a long time. Take advantage of one or all of these awesome events this coming week and enjoy yourself!

