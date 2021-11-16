on •

Corban Mills

Staff Writer

As the recent college semester draws to a close, many students are feeling burnt out from the work. There are many individual causes as to why, but mainly with COVID-19 beginning to make its way out, college is becoming more academically rigorous as people are adjusting back to life before the Pandemic. Thankfully, however, throughout these times of burnout and exhaustion there are many ways for students to escape from academics and enjoy life as well. One may watch a television show or a movie, go spend time with friends, read a book, play games, or listen to music. I love to create playlists, and I bring to you here, a playlist for those who need it in these times when we need a play to escape to. I am a classic rock and soul fan, so this playlist mainly consists of such songs. However, I believe these songs will allow one to escape into another world and for one to contemplate on life as well. Here is what I have curated for you:

“Where The Streets Have No Name” by U2

“Love’s In Need Of Love Today” by Stevie Wonder

“You’re Gonna Make Me Lonesome When You Go” by Bob Dylan

“Stand By Me” by Otis Redding

“Maxwell’s Silver Hammer” by The Beatles

“In The Wee Small Hours of the Morning” by Frank Sinatra

“Mona Lisas and Mad Hatters” by Elton John

“Stayin’ Alive” by Bee Gees

“Twistin’ the Night Away” by Sam Cooke

“Shoot to Thrill” by AC/DC

“You Can’t Always Get What You Want” by The Rolling Stones

“Here Comes the Son” by Nina Simone

“Georgia on my Mind” by Ray Charles

“April Come She Will” by Simon & Garfunkel

“Begin Again” by Taylor Swift

I won’t talk about all the tracks, but I will point out my favorites. The first track “Where The Streets Have No Name” is a very sentimental song that talks about love and disaster, but the driving force of the song is what makes me feel that anything is possible and is one of my favorite songs of all time. The song also starts off U2’s groundbreaking 1987 album The Joshua Tree, which has other great classics by them including “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For” and “With or Without You”. “You’re Gonna Make Me Lonesome When You Go” by Bob Dylan is a great piece that reflects on difficult times, especially that of relationships. In listening to this song, one is able to reflect on one’s own relationships and situations in their life and hopefully confront them where needed. “In the Wee Small Hours of the Morning” Frank Sinatra starts off the first ever concept album, going by the same name as this song (minus “…of the Morning”). The tune is easy to enjoy in the actual wee small hours, but throughout the day it allows one to escape into those early hours of the morning and enjoy the peace but yet complexity of the early morning mind. “Stayin’ Alive” by the Bee Gees is an iconic song, and one of the greatest of all time, but it goes beyond its sound. The lyrics are simple but true, in saying that we’re all just trying to stay alive in rough times, which is something I think we can all relate to. “Twistin’ The Night Away” is something I wish I could do every night. The Twist was a famous dance in the 1950s, and that is what Sam Cooke refers to here. Sam Cooke is one of my favorite singers, and I believe that he brings such joy to this song that it is a great escapism. “Here Comes the Sun” is a great Beatles song, but with Nina Simone’s musical style and voice it brings a whole new level to the song. When I listened to her version for the first time, I thought it was far more beautiful than the original version, and that Simone really emphasizes the happiness of the tune. “Georgia on my Mind” was Ray Charles’ first single to reach number one on any chart, and it deserved it. This song is so beautiful and has such a longing in the song that one can only hope to feel what Charles felt when he wrote the song. It allows one to reflect on one’s own experiences in life and which of those are important. “Begin Again” by Taylor Swift, the only song on here in the 21st Century, is a nice song to end with. She talks about beginning her love life anew, and one can use this idea of beginning anew everyday. Hopefully by the end of listening to this playlist, one will be able to go about their day feeling just a little bit happier. Stay safe everyone, and take care of your mental health.

Categories: Arts & Entertainment