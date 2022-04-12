on •

Brianna Martinez Editor, News

PC: Brianna Martinez

The Dreamville Festival was held in Raleigh, North Carolina on April 2nd and 3rd. Many famous artists like J.Cole, Kehlani, Ashanti, Moneybagg Yo, Lil Wayne and many others performed on stage while crowds of people gathered in Raleigh at the Dorothea Dix Park to have a good time and enjoy live music from some of the best artists. Gates opened at 12PM and closed around 12AM. There were food trucks, games, bars, as well as beautiful stands to capture memories and pictures. There were over 10K people at this event and it was filled with joy and overall good vibes. There were people from all age ranges that attended this event, as well as from all over the world to be able to have the Dreamville festival experience and enjoy their time with friends, family, and peers! The cost of the event ran from $200-$350 for entry. It is nice for people who live in North Carolina to have such a fun event take place in their hometown where having some fun and getting to see your favorite artist and meeting new people takes place. Until next year, Dreamville!

Categories: News, Uncategorized