Must See Movies For Summer Break￼

on •

Kevin Six

Staff Writer

Summer Break is on the horizon but the excitement is not quite here yet as UNCG students are jumping that last hurdle of the semester known as Exam Season. Good luck and best wishes are in order for all students studying hard and taking their exams along with congratulations to the graduating Class of 2022. As summer draws closer, much fun is already being planned, such as trips with friends and family as well as parties that will last till the break of dawn. Among the multitude of things to get excited about this break are the many great movies set to be released this summer, a few of which we will dive into right now.

PC: Universal Studios

One of these films is “Jurassic World: Dominion,” which is another installment in the new incarnation of the terrifying and beautiful world of Jurassic Park we loved as children, but in this iteration, we see dinosaurs as they run amok in the world we live in now. The original characters Alan, Grant, and Ellie, who we followed back when the films first came out admired the majesty of, and then battled dinosaurs brought back from extinction. Jeff Goldblum will also be reprising his original character and, hopefully, will be much more involved in the story than in the last film. The movie is set to be released in theaters on June 10th, 2022.

Jordan Peele, whose meteoric rise in the film industry has led to him being regarded as the new Alfred Hitchcock, will be releasing his new horror film, “Nope,” in theaters on July 22nd, 2022. The film follows the petrifying situation of aliens stalking a ranch in the desert. Jordan Peele’s previous work in “Get Out” and “Us” has resulted in well-earned accolades and given audiences high expectations of not being able to sleep for a week after watching his movies. From what the trailer shows us, we are in for a thrilling and frightening ride with touches of social commentary, a familiar pattern in Peele’s work.

Another great upcoming movie to watch with family and friends is “Lightyear,” which will be released on June 17th, 2022. You can take your niece, nephew, or even just yourself as we are all children at heart. You’re never too old for Buzz Lightyear as we see him a long way from his time in the toy box as he is given his own movie to explore his backstory. Our childhood memories and new memories for the youngsters will be brought along on Buzz Lightyear’s new journey to infinity and beyond.

For those with a flair for the dramatic and aristocratic elegance, the new film “Downton Abbey: A New Era” is set to be released in theaters on May 20th, 2022. This film should deliver all the pomp and circumstance of nobility with romances and naughty behavior behind the scenes. For those who don’t watch “Downton Abbey,” it is quite similar to another popular show called “The Crown,” so if you have a taste for watching the scandals of English royalty, this new film should deliver a good time.

Robert Eggers continues his work in visionary filmmaking with his new movie “The Northman,” which has already been released in theaters as of April 22nd, 2022, is about a Norse man on a mind-bending quest to reclaim his kingdom from barbarians . For those of you who may not be familiar with Robert Eggers, his notable works include the magically haunting “The Witch” and the dreamlike horror drama “The Lighthouse.” If you liked those films, you will be in for another psychologically frightening rollercoaster of a movie with “The Northman.”

A great number of quality films are ready for Spartans to enjoy this summer. Fun times at the theater lie ahead for outings with family, friends, or when you’d just like to treat yourself to a nice time. Here’s to an excellent semester and a well-deserved break for all UNCG students!

Categories: Arts & Entertainment, featured, What to Watch