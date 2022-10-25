This Week at UNCG

on •

Jessi Rae Morton

News Editor

Fall 2022 Campus Nature Challenge

From the Office of Sustainability Website:

The goal of the 2022 Fall Campus Nature Challenge at UNC Greensboro is to engage our campus community in a citizen science project to increase biodiversity awareness by photographing, recording audio and cataloging plants, animals (including insects) and fungi during a week-long “bioblitz” on campus. The event will take place from Oct. 24 to Oct. 30.

UNCG students and employees are asked to use the iNaturalist app to identify as many species across campus as they can. Supported by a grant from the UNCG Green Fund, student participants will be awarded prizes including a bicycle, tent, hammock and gift cards for the most observations identified, the greatest number of species identified and the best photos.

For the past two years, the challenge has been held in April to coincide with Earth Day, but it is being held in the fall this year to get a more holistic understanding of the campus eco-system. This year we are also partnering with the Department of Geological and Environmental Sciences at Appalachian State University in a friendly competition to see who can get the most observations.

An additional goal this fall is to engage participants in the analysis of all observations from this fall and the previous competitions, with the goal to increase data literacy skills, including the ability to organize, analyze, interpret and create with scientific data. Toward that goal, we are offering an ArcGIS workshop open to all UNCG students, staff and faculty members who participated in the challenge.

This will be a fun, hands-on learning experience where participants will be able to let their creativity shine while also gaining new experiences. A friendly competition will take place at the end of the workshop to choose the most creative story map, which will be featured on social media; the winner will receive an Osprey backpack. The workshop will take place at 5 p.m. on Nov. 2 in Graham 104. Participants must register in advance by Oct. 28.

Curator’s Talk: Gilded

On Friday, Oct. 28, at 3 p.m., Emily Stamey, Curator and Head of Exhibitions at the Weatherspoon Art Museum, will deliver a virtual curator’s talk about “Gilded,” the current exhibition at the Weatherspoon.

From the Weatherspoon’s website:

What roles has gold played in US history, and how do we think about the material now? Join Curator and Head of Exhibitions, Emily Stamey, as she looks at past and present contexts for the artworks in Gilded and discusses the ways in which the featured artists use this time-honored technique to consider our values today. Bring your questions and reflections and be part of the conversation.

Virtual event, register HERE.

Halloween Events for UNC Greensboro Students

Movie on the Lawn

On Friday, Oct. 28, Activities and Campus Events will be showing the movie “Get Out” (2017) on the EUC Lawn. The event will begin at 6:30 p.m., with chances to win giveaway items such as candy bags, blankets, tumblers and projectors. The film will start at 7 p.m.

Fright Night

Starting at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, Recreation and Wellness will hold the Third Annual Fright Night at Piney Lake.

From the Event Description on Spartan Connect:

Spooky Season calls for a haunted trail. Walk through the trails of Piney Lake and be ready for whatever might jump out at you! The only way to experience the trail is by signing up for a time slot, so make sure you and your friends secure a block ASAP by signing up online HERE or in-person at Outdoor Adventures (located in the lower level of the Kaplan Center).

Slots full? Come out to Piney Lake anyway for other Halloweekend activities on the lawn, and maybe a spot will open up on the trail for you.

Hallo-zines

On Monday, Oct. 31, visit Jackson Library between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. for Halloween zine-making and candy.

From the Event Description on Spartan Connect:

Celebrate Halloween with the UNCG University Libraries! Stop by Jackson Library to learn more about zine-making and create your own spooky zine. You bring your creativity! We’ll provide the crafting materials and candy.

Scare Your Stress Away

Also on Monday, Oct. 31, join Activities and Campus Events in EUC Cone Ballroom A for Halloween activities including pumpkin painting from 2 p.m to 5 p.m.

