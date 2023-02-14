Pamela, a Love Story: Self-Love & Strength

on •

Pamela Anderson shares her story just in time for Valentine’s Day—with her own permission.

Veronica Glover

Staff Writer

In 1995, Pamela Anderson, and then-husband Tommy Lee, had their romance cut short after their private tapes were stolen from the home they shared together in Malibu, CA. Their lives were forever changed once they were robbed of their privacy and rights to be exploited. Now, in 2023, Anderson explores her childhood, her romance and the impacts of stardom in her self-titled Netflix documentary, “Pamela: A Love Story.”

On Feb. 2, 2022, Hulu released the premiere of “Pam & Tommy” along with the show’s first three episodes. The biographical drama depicts the lives of Pamela Anderson and Mötley Crüe drummer, Tommy Lee, over the course of eight episodes. Featuring an all-star cast, including Lily James, Sebastian Stan and Seth Rogen, the limited series characterizes the origin stories of Anderson and Tommy, their tumultuous relationship and aftermath of the infamous sex tape going mainstream. Thus, “Pam & Tommy” recounts a period of time in the couple’s lives that was filled with strife and misfortune in the style of a parody, almost mocking the tragedies of their past with elements of dark humor and true crime. The series even offers an attempt to empathize with Rand Gauthier, the electrician who stole the couple’s safe tucked away in their garage and sold their homemade tape for wealth—and vengeance.

Anderson and Lee habitually filmed home videos on Hi8 of not just themselves but vacations, pregnancies, children and everyday family life. The pair were keen about capturing significant moments from the very start of their relationship, which began in Cancun, Mexico, where they tied the knot after four days of knowing each other. The wedding was quite intimate, with only a couple of people present to witness their ceremony. Without delay, they moved in together and began renovating a home for their family to spend happily ever after. Coming from a small town on Vancouver Island in Canada, Anderson was living her ultimate dream. She always wanted to be in love and raise a family of her own to give her children the warmth and support she was deprived of during her youth.

After suffering from a miscarriage, she gave birth to her first son, Brandon Thomas Lee, in 1996. Then came her second son, Dylan Jagger Lee, a year later. Unfortunately, her suburban dream became an unfulfilled fantasy once the vanished safe was discovered. Like most parents with two under two, the stressors of parenting, Hollywood and marriage became irrepressible. There was an unrealistic amount of pressure from the media for postpartum mothers to bounce-back and perform after bearing a child that, regrettably, still exists today. Along with that unrealistic expectation came the frenzy surrounding the stolen tapes which gave rise to a new whirlwind of problems, which was detrimental to the newlywed couple’s marriage, careers and wellbeing.

In regard to Anderson, unearthing the wounds of her former years with a tell-all series was not only violating but immensely painful to relive, especially since due to social media and trending hashtags, there is practically nowhere to run. With the bulk of her career consisting of unwavering backlash from the less-than-kind media, Anderson is reclaiming the rights to her own story and finding the voice to speak out at her own volition. 27 years later, she decided it was the perfect time to clear the air and present a different perspective in her truest sense of self. Ever since she was a little girl, she began writing and keeping a journal throughout each chapter of her life. Coupled with documenting her life’s moments on home video, Anderson is able to take control of her own narrative and keep her cherished memories close-by.

With her latest Broadway debut as Chicago’s Roxie Hart, which was a highly praised performance, Anderson is reclaiming her identity and proving that she is more than just a busty blonde who bats her eyes. She is returning to the spotlight and redefining the movement of feminism and women’s empowerment through self-awareness and redemption. Aside from being an actress and pioneer of reality TV, Anderson returned to her roots and released an honest, enduring memoir that exceeds the expectations of celebrity memoirs. The “Baywatch” alum released her documentary and her memoir, “Love, Pamela,” on Jan. 31. The book has already become a New York Times bestseller. These days, Pamela Anderson’s dreams have come true, allowing her to change pace, be introspective and heal from the traumas of her past. After all she has endured, I think it’s safe to say that we must protect Pamela at all costs! This Valentine’s Day, take the time to value those that are most important, like Anderson says, “With dignity, heart, and soul.”

Love,

V ❤

