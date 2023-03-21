This Week at UNCG

on •

Jessi Rae Morton

News Editor

Wellness Wednesday – Finish Strong

Hosted by Spartan Well-Being

Wednesday, March 22, from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Moran Commons

From the Spartan Connect event description:

Stop by Moran Commons to learn about ways to avoid burnout for the end of the semester and finish the semester strong!

Free Mom Hugs

Thursday, March 23, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Moran Commons Fountain

From the Spartan Connect event description:

Stop by to meet the “Free Moms” on campus if you would like a hug or treat! UNCG Counseling team members will be present as well as UNCG PD’s new comfort dog, Odin.

Midweek Refresh: Plants Not Cants

Thursday, March 23, from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. at Fountain View

From the Spartan Connect event description:

Join ACE and Spartan Well-Being for a refreshing snack and the opportunity to customize your own succulent plant! There will be 250 available vouchers for two different trucks with equally as tasty healthy drinks like smoothies, açaí bowls and more!

Vibez Cafe

Hosted by the Office of Intercultural Engagement

Thursday, March 23, from 6 to 8 p.m. in EUC 062

From the Spartan Connect event description:

Join us for the return of Vibez Cafe in OIE (EUC 062) on March 23 from 6 to 8 p.m. We’ll have music, karaoke, poetry, food and drinks and, most importantly, good vibes!

Piney Lake Spring Opening

Saturday, March 25, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Piney Lake

UNC Greensboro will celebrate the spring opening of Piney Lake with an event to include food trucks, free climb and zip lining, live music, tie-dye and prize raffles. Shuttles will be available for pick-up and drop-off at the EUC circle.

For those unfamiliar, UNCG Recreation and Wellness explains:

Piney Lake, a part of UNC Greensboro since 1956, encompasses 40+ acres of beautiful park-like property situated eight miles south of campus near the community of Pleasant Garden. Piney Lake is the perfect place to unplug, recharge and get in touch with nature. Whether you are coming to sit on the lakeshore to read a good book or trying out Stand Up Paddleboarding for the first time, Piney Lake has something for everyone!

Currently on Exhibit at the Weatherspoon Art Museum

To Serve the People: Prints from Mexico’s Taller de Gráfica Popular

2nd Floor: The Gregory D. Ivy and Weatherspoon Guild Galleries

Jan. 21 – May 13, 2023

“In order to serve the people, art must reflect the social reality of the times.“

In 1937, this belief inspired the foundation of the Taller de Gráfica Popular (the People’s Print Workshop), commonly known as the TGP, in Mexico City. Committed to the progressive idealism of the Mexican Revolution, the artists of the TGP worked together to create prints, posters, flyers, and other works on paper aimed at educating the widest possible audience about the social issues of their day. Fundamental to their artistic production was a democratic group process of collective critiques and negotiated decision making.

That commitment to shared learning and leadership has likewise fueled the production of this exhibition. In Fall 2022, students in two UNCG art history courses came together to study the history and output of the TGP, as well as collaboratively curate this installation. The layout of artworks in the galleries, the texts presented alongside them and a supporting timeline of Mexican history were all generated by the students through a process of individual readings and presentations, group discussions and critiques, multiple small-group working sessions and many rounds of peer editing.

At the heart of the students’ work was an incredible collection of over 100 TGP prints brought together by Dr. Robert Healy, Professor Emeritus of Environmental Policy at Duke University, and recently promised to the Weatherspoon. This transformative gift to the museum’s collection provides rich material for teaching not only in art history but also across such disciplines as economics, geography, history and sociology, to name just a few.

Endia Beal – Corporate Disclosure

2nd Floor: Gallery 6

Jan. 14 – May 13, 2023

Working from her own and others’ personal stories, artist Endia Beal highlights the realities and challenges faced by Black women in corporate workspaces. With equal parts empathy and biting critique, she explores how gender, race and conventional notions of professionalism are often used—intentionally or not—against women of color. In the videos that comprise this exhibition, Beal deploys a variety of artistic strategies blending documentation and performance.

Categories: featured, News