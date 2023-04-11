This Week at UNCG

on •

Jessi Rae Morton

News Editor

Blood Drive Giveaway

Hosted by Student Government Association

Tues. Apr. 11, 2023 from 8:30am to 6:30pm in the EUC Ballroom

Students who show up to donate blood on April 11th will be entered into a raffle led by SGA.

LGBTQ+ Lunch and Learn: Queer History of UNCG

Hosted by the Office of Intercultural Engagement

Tues., Apr. 11, 2023 at 1pm in the Alumni House, Oakley Room

From the Spartan Connect event description:

Mark your calendars and join OIE & University Archives in celebrating campus Pride Month with our last Lunch and Learn of the semester! Stacey Krim will be joining us to speak on the Queer History of UNCG over the years! Event will take place on Tuesday, April 11th from 1pm-2pm in the Oakley Room of the Alumni House. Please email Hailey Paivanas (hnpaivan@uncg.edu) with any accommodation needs.

Empty Bowls Painting

Hosted by the Office of Leadership & Civic Engagement (OLCE)

Wed., Apr. 12, 2023 from 12pm to 3pm in EUC Willow

From the Spart Connect event description:

We are excited to host a second round of Empty Bowls painting due to high demand! Come paint a blank bisque bowl and learn more about food insecurity on UNCG’s campus. Bowls will be fired and sold in the fall, with all proceeds going to Spartan Open Pantry.

The TailGate: Stroll Off Competition

Hosted by Activities and Campus Events

Wed., Apr. 12, 2023 from 6pm to 9pm in the Cone Ballroom

From the Spartan Connect event description:

The TailGate: Stroll Off Competition is an electrifying event that showcases the talents of the D9. The event features various D9 organizations from UNCG competing against each other to claim the ultimate title of Stroll Off Champion. So come out and support and experience the thrill of strolling, and witness the power of community and culture in action.

Anxiety Toolbox

Hosted by Counseling and Psychological Services

Thurs., Apr. 13, 2023 from 10am to 11am on Zoom

From the Spartan Connect event description:

Anxiety and stress are two of the top reasons students seek counseling, and there are some basic facts and tools related to anxiety management that can be very effective. This broad overview is designed to help you to better recognize your symptoms and triggers, increase your understanding and knowledge and learn strategies for coping with and reducing your anxiety.

Free Expressions

Hosted by Counseling and Psychological Services

Thurs., Apr. 13, 2023 from 3pm to 4:30pm in Associated Campus Ministry Building Room 214

Engage in art-based activity for self-expression, stress reduction, and awareness. All art supplies are provided.

A Look in the Closet: ACE Spring Fling Fashion Show

Hosted by Activities and Campus Events

Thurs., Apr. 13, 2023 from 6pm to 8pm in Cone Ballroom

From the Spartan Connect event description:

ACE PRESENTS: A look in the closet.

Ace’s first ever Diversity and inclusion fashion show.

Will showcase not only the different cultures here at UNCG but the different styles that make Spartans unique.

First 50 people will be VIP, receiving special goodie bag, Exclusive merch, and of course the best seats in the house

Come and join us for a fun night of fashion, music, and giveaways.

Pride Pool Party and Drag Show

Hosted by Campus Activities and Programs

Thurs., Apr. 13, 2023 from 7pm to 11pm at Kaplan Center Pool

From the Spartan Connect event description:

Please join us at the Kaplan Center on April 13th from 7 pm -11 pm for our 2nd annual Pride Pool Party. Event highlights include a Drag Show starting at 9 pm, snacks, giveaways, a DJ, and lots of pool fun! A Spartan Card is required to enter the building. Students may bring guests but will need to purchase a guest pass at the Welcome Desk. This event is being hosted by Recreation and Wellness, Campus Activities and Programs, and the Office of Intercultural Engagement.

Categories: featured, News