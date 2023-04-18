How to Improve Your Mental Health this Finals Season

on •

Maggie Collins

Editor, Arts and Entertainment

There’s only one word that can describe the last two weeks of the semester: stressful. It is now the time of the year that every professor has assigned the last paper, group project or assignment, and they’re all due within a couple of days of each other. While it might seem impossible to find time for anything besides studying or working on assignments, it’s important to leave time to take care of your mental health. Even if that means pushing off laundry to the next day or watching the dirty dishes pile grow a little bigger, being healthy is one of the most important things you can do.

Something that I have appreciated about UNCG is its consistency in expressing the importance of mental health. Before going to school here, I had never learned how to properly give my mind a break and truly rest, so I was really struggling with the stress that comes with college. By doing simple and short activities you can give your mind the break that it deserves to just escape the fast pace of the busiest time of the semester.

There are multiple ongoing events on campus that allow students to step away from their busy lives for an hour or two, and UNCG also has groups that host dedicated events for de-stressing your mind from finals. The Counseling and Psychological Services on campus hosts a free expressions event where you can engage in art-based activity for self-expression, stress reduction, and awareness. It is held every Thursday at 3-4:30 p.m. in the Associated Campus Ministry Building Room 214. The International Students Association is holding an international movie night on April 20 at 6 p.m. in Bryan Room 117 with free popcorn and drinks provided. Additionally, UNCG is hosting Spartapalooza again for the first time since 2019. It will be held on April 22, 3-7 p.m. in the Jefferson Suites parking lot. There will be carnival rides, games, food, prizes, music and more.

Check out these events and find others on Spartan Connect: https://uncg.presence.io/events.

You can also do things on your own time that works best for you to de-stress. This can be something like going to the on-campus Weatherspoon Museum to observe art. You can also take advantage of our beautiful campus by getting outside. This is a great way to give your mind a break with some fresh air. There are multiple places to go on a simple nature walk, or you can visit Peabody Park in the northern part of campus.

While getting out of your room or study space allows you to fully step away from your work, you can also partake in some quick moments of relaxation wherever you are. This can include some quick breathing exercises, listening to your favorite playlist, reading an enjoyable book or listening to a podcast.

Whatever it is that you decide to do to help get past finals, it’s important to do so in a healthy way. Your mind can only get true rest if you are doing something that allows you to completely escape your work. Most of the time, doing something completely new or different can help you the most to de-stress. If you are an avid social media person, put your phone on “do not disturb” and go for a walk outside or visit our on-campus gym, The Leonard J. Kaplan Center for Wellness. If you commonly rush from place to place, hardly having time to rest, take a quick 30-minute nap to give your body some rest.

We all find rest in different ways, but what is most important is that you find the best way for you personally. This will allow you to do better on your final papers, projects and assignments because you will be well-rested. Taking care of yourself mentally can easily become a last priority without you even noticing. However, I hope this article encourages you to not only find true rest these last few weeks, but to also keep mental health as the top priority that it should be.

