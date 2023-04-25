100th Session of SGA Comes to a Close

on •

Tyler Holden

News Writer

The 100th Session of the Student Government Association for the University of North Carolina at Greensboro met for its final meeting on Tuesday, April 18. At this meeting, SGA passed the sine die for the 100th Session, which officially brought the 100th Session to a close and signified the peaceful transfer of power from the 100th Session to the newly-elected 101st Session. The sine die outlines all of the legislation passed, as well as everything that the SGA achieved during the session. As its centennial, the 100th Session is a significant milestone for UNCG’s SGA.

The SGA states of itself that:

“The University of North Carolina at Greensboro Student Government Association is dedicated to making positive change and promoting an environment of open discourse and academic excellence. Our job is to advocate on behalf of all students and proactively represent the student voice to administration and staff. We strive to improve every aspect of your college experience, we are always looking for student input and opinions.”

SGA held the 100th Session End of Year Banquet on April 19 in the UNCG Alumni House. Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs, Dr. Cathy Akens, was the keynote speaker. Dr. Akens congratulated the 100th Session on all of their hard work throughout the school year and assured them that their efforts did not go unnoticed.

Individual members of SGA were granted awards to recognize their accomplishments with SGA. The awards received by SGA members were as follows:



– Outstanding Spartan Award

SGA MVP Award

Best New Senator Award

Best Experienced Senator Award

The Trailblazer Award

Ready in the Wing Award

Initiative of the Year Award

Character Award

Committee Teamwork Award

– Revolutionary Award

According to the SGA, “The Student Government Association (SGA) is the official governing organization of the student body. The purpose of our Student Government Association is to participate in the overall framework of University Governance through advocacy, education, and service; and to address the overall interests and concerns of students and the University Community through Student Representation.”

The Student Government Association has a long history at UNC Greensboro. According to the SGA, “Student Government was founded here at UNCG in 1914 as a student-run organization that serves as the official voice of the student body. We attempt to better the student experience at UNCG by functioning as a governing body and advocacy group. Involved in policy-making, adjudication, programming, lobbying, community services, and countless other activities, we work alongside administrators to address student concerns.”

The Carolinian has reported on SGA throughout its notable history at UNCG, and past publications involving SGA are in the Walter Clinton Jackson Library’s Archives.

The SGA is structured much like the United States government. The body consists of three branches. There is an executive branch consisting of the president, vice-president and executive cabinet members that take the title of ‘secretary.’ The judicial branch is headed by the attorney general, who works to uphold student conduct and sees to it that the governing documents of SGA are followed. The legislative branch consists of the Legislative Board and the Senate, with individual senators that represent their respective campus constituencies. All of these branches work together through SGA to accomplish their collective goals.

The names and email addresses of each individual senator are on the Student Government’s page on the UNCG website, and constituents are encouraged to contact their senators.

If anyone is interested in running for a position on SGA, the SGA has the main presidential and senatorial elections every year in the spring semester, and special elections to fill any vacant positions in the fall semester.

The 101st Session of SGA will begin holding weekly meetings in the fall semester every Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the EUC Cone Ballroom. Students are encouraged to attend SGA meetings, and anyone in attendance may have an opportunity to speak near the beginning of every SGA meeting during Student Forum.

To stay up to date on all that SGA is doing, you can follow them on Instagram @uncg.sga.

