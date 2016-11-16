Nikki Yopp

Staff Writer

The University of North Carolina at Greensboro is known for many things, but one that constantly brings in crowds is our School of Visual and Performing Arts. Specifically, our Theatre program has completely outdone itself yet again with the production of Pinkie and Blue.

This children’s play is a step away from the traditional, and invites the audience into the all-encompassing world of imagination. “Pinkie and Blue” is going showing at UNCG in the Taylor Theatre from Nov. 11-20.

The showings are as following: Nov. 12 and 19 at both 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Nov. 13 and 20 at 2 p.m. and Nov. 15-18 at both 9:30 a.m. and 12 p.m. Since “Pinkie and Blue” is a children’s play, the matinee showings are perfect for school field trips.

Created by Jim Wren and Joe Sturgeon, the show was stunningly captivating and kept the attention of those both young and old within the audience. I couldn’t have personally asked for a more exciting experience.

The stars of “Pinkie and Blue,” Tori Eure and Patrick Cole, were incredible. Other cast members, many of whom had several different roles throughout the play, were also a sight to be seen. Additional cast members participated in a number of the 12 different scenes throughout the play.

Throughout the opening show the audience was completely enthralled by Pinkie and The Blue Boy. These two protagonists carried the onlookers on a dramatic and hilarious journey through upwards of ten famous paintings brought to life by a blue moon.

There were several famous paintings that were featured in the play. Among those were “The Cliffs” by Claude Monet, and “Starry Night” by Vincent Van Gogh. These are the two most popular, however there were plenty of others that played into the show perfectly.

While the paintings –and the adventures within them– were amazing, the highlight of this show was a bit more pint-sized. Meaning that the play featured a UNCG faculty member’s daughter, who made guests “ooh” and “ahh” with excitement as she pranced across stage as a lion overflowing with energy.

The costume designer for Pinkie and Blue, Sara Petty, a senior at UNCG, admitted that she has indeed fallen in love with the show.

Petty drew inspiration for the costumes by researching the paintings themselves. This was especially easy for the paintings that involved human or animal characters. Petty also had to research various time periods in which the play is set, in order to ensure that the costumes were accurate in all senses. For the more fantastical costumes, she researched other productions and pulled forms and shapes from the paintings themselves.

When asked what it was like to work on “Pinkie and Blue,” Petty said, “I really enjoyed it. It was stressful and crazy, but I think it is an amazing show. I am so happy that this is the last show I get to design here at UNCG.”

It seemed that Petty has almost no regrets with regard to designing costumes for this show, aside from her desire to get fabric faster in the future.

Ultimately, the fun of “Pinkie and Blue” didn’t end with the curtain call. Instead, on the Nov. 12 showing of “Pinkie and Blue,” the UNCG Theatre Angels hosted a family friendly Tea Party afterwards at 2 p.m. This Tea Party featured fun treats such as hot cocoa, tea and sweets. To top it all off, children were also able to take photos with the fully costumed cast members of “Pinkie and Blue.”