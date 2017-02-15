UNCG Basketball takes Two out of Three Last Weekend

Jaives Lundy

Staff Writer

The past week saw both the men and women go on a conference road trip that saw UNCG Basketball take two wins home en route to home stands at the Greensboro Coliseum and Fleming Gym.

Men

UNCG 76 WCU 68

Looking to snap an eight game losing streak in the Ramsey Center, the Spartans came out of the gate slowly, with Western Carolina darting out to a 16-4 lead. After being down 20-9 with 10:30 left in the opening half, UNCG went on 19-6 and 10-5 runs to close out the half and go into halftime up 38-31. However, the Catamounts came out of the intermission with a 12-5 run to tie the game up at 43. The Spartans would go on a 15-5 run of their own as they went up 58-48 and kept the lead for the rest of the game. Sophomore Francis Alonso lead all scorers with 24 points, with RJ White chipping in 17 and Marvin Smith adding 12, shooting 4-5 from three point range. The Spartans next play Wofford at home in their first ever Blackout game, in which they debut their brand new all black uniforms.

Women

UNCG 55 Samford 47

In the pursuit of a season sweep of Samford and their first four game conference winning streak in 10 years, the Spartans were slow to start the contest, turning the ball over five times in as many minutes with Samford being able to control much of the first quarter. After UNCG closed the gap to 16-13 at the end of the first period, the Bulldogs shot out again, pushing the lead to 21-15 with 7:30 left. The momentum for both teams were at a stalemate going into the half, as Alexus Wiley tied the game with back to back threes, Samford answering back with a 5-0 run, only for the Spartans to end the half on a 5-0 run to tie things up at 21. With a back and forth third quarter, UNCG went on an 8-0 run to go ahead 36-30 before the Bulldogs went on an 7-0 run to put Samford ahead 37-36 going into the final stretch. In the fourth, after a very teeter totter affair, the Spartans were able to create lasting separation by scoring 10 of the games last 12 points. Nadine Soliman led all scorers with 15 while Shanese Harris added 12 points despite being in foul trouble the entire game.

UNCG 47 Mercer 58

After UNCG scored the game’s first basket, Mercer went on a 6-0 run and ended the quarter up 14-10. The Bears proceeded to go on a 10-2 run to open up the second while bookending that with a 7-0 run to end the half up 33-16. The Spartans came out of the locker room with a 7-0 run of their own to cut the lead to 10 points, with Bailey Williams cashing a half court three pointer to keep UNCG within striking distance, down 42-31 going into the last stanza of the contest. The momentum for UNCG would end however, as both teams were deadlocked in the final frame. The Spartans were led by Williams, who was the only player in double figures for the away team tallying 18 points along with 4 threes. UNCG’s women will see Fleming Gymnasium again Thursday night against Chattanooga.

Following the week of games, the men and women teams see themselves in close proximity of each other in their respected conference standings. The men’s 9-4 in conference record places them in fourth place of the SoCon standings, with Saturday’s night matchup against the first place Furman Paladins could potentially shake up the standings. The 5-6 in-conference for the women puts them into fifth place and, like the men team, will be competing against the No.1 seed in their conference Thursday when they host Chattanooga.