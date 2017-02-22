The State of the Local Music Scene

Sam Haw

Raund Haus Records

After just one short year of action, Durham’s experimental hip-hop beat collective, Raund Haus, will expand into record label game. Founded by Trandle, Gappa, Hubble, Cool Boy 36, Drozy and awaymsg, Raund Haus has hosted various events at Durham venues including The Pinhook, The Shed and Unexposed Cinema.

Bringing together DJs, artists and clothing designers, these events have quickly become a popular institution within Bull City. A compilation mixtape of the collective’s artists, “RH-001” was released last May with a limited cassette run. A second record, Trandle’s “hi key low key” is due on February 24th, with mastering done by Sylvan Esso’s Nick Sanborn, and artwork done by Cool Boy 36. You can find more info on Raund Haus’s website “http://www.raundhaus.com” or on their bandcamp and soundcloud.

The Greensboro Collective

Having just celebrated a launch event on February 17, the Greensboro Collective has set its sights to evolve UNCG’s local music scene into a more collaborative environment. Offering tools for musician to succeed, the collective “believes that music, poetry, visual art and all kinds of expression are vital to shaping the world we live in.” With singles already released by Ricky Perez, Cardinal Spirit, JTB, Andrew Sanchez and Knuckle Buster, the collective has already made productive use of its short existence. You can look for more releases every Tuesday and Friday on The Greensboro Collective’s soundcloud.

Moogfest Announces Protest Stage

On February 6, the currently Durham-based music festival, Moogfest, announced that it host a protest stage this year. Protests of HB2 were a heavy theme at last year’s festival, and the festival’s press release cites movements across the nation as reasoning for dedicating this space. As the festival is highly innovative in music, technology and ideas, it’s great to see a progressive social movement added into the mix. The festival, branding itself with the slogan of “Synthesize Love” will be held on May 18-21.

Dante High to Release New E.P.

Dante High, a new project from Lost in the Tree’s frontman Ari Picker, will throw an E.P. release party on March 24 at Nightlight in Chapel Hill. Having already released a killer first single and music video, “Parking Lot Soul”, this project is looking to be one of NC’s best new bands. Before Lost in the Trees began their hiatus, their sound evolved from orchestral folk to electronic, and Dante High seems to be taking off from where Trees left. With their affiliate Phil Moore’s new project Tushka, it seems that North Carolina’s folk rockers are turning to folktronica.

What North Carolina Festival is Right for You?

Despite the loss of Phuzz Phest, North Carolina has seen a rapid increase of music festivals in recent years. MerleFest will return April 27-30, Art of Cool will compete from April 28-30 and Shakori Hills will take place May 4-7. There will also be Lake Eden Arts Festival from May 11-14. That’s a lot for just one month, and while these festivals find a great market with college students, very few are able to afford tickets to more than one or two. So which one is right for you? Well I’ve broken it down for y’all by genres:

Indie – Hopscotch, the LEAF

Folk / Country / Bluegrass – MerleFest, the LEAF, Shakori Hills, National Folk Festival, Eno River, Wide Open Bluegrass

Hip-Hop / Rap – Art of Cool, Moogfest

Jazz – John Coltrane International Jazz and Blues, Art of Cool

Electronic – Moogfest, Hopscotch

Punk / Metal: Carolina Rebellion, Hopscotch

Here’s to hoping you find something you like in NC.