Binge Worthy Sports TV Shows/Miniseries

Daniel Johnson

Sports Editor

It’s summer and you’re and bored. The answer to this problem is simple: turn on Netflix, or go on your laptop and binge watch a series to kill some time in the day. Sports has the ability to entertain use on the field for a few hours in a day. But there are a few shows and miniseries that can continue this entertainment after the final buzzer. Here are some binge-worthy shows with a leaning towards the world of athletics.

Eastbound and Down

Danny McBride plays Kenny Powers, a washed up, big headed MLB pitcher who is now working in a middle school as a gym teacher while trying to hold on to his baseball career and fleeting fame. Sometimes the universe just give us the perfect story with the perfect actors and writers to tell it. Because of the short length of the series, clocking in only 29 episodes before signing off air in 2013, the comedy and McBride’s trademarked insane, selfish and j*ckass character is enough to keep you entertained the entire way through.

The League

Imagine if the characters on “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” decided to form a fantasy football league. You essentially have the plot behind one of the best shows very few people know about. Just to give you a taste of these character’s personalities, the first episode have the two of the main characters agree the swap first round picks as part of a plea deal for the client one of them was representing. The show is stockpiled with cameos from NFL stars, short roles from actors like Jeff Goldblum, Seth Rogen and Jason Mantzoukas’ character of Rafi, who steals the spotlight like Jerry Stiller in “Seinfeld.”

Friday Night Lights

Based off the popular book and movie of the same name, Friday Night Lights gives viewers a look at the struggles on and off the field for Eric Taylor, the high school head coach of the Dillon Panthers in rural, small town Texas. And like the movie, the show is a masterpiece in balancing football and life between the adult coaches, the student athletes and their families cheering them on. The Emmy Award winning show is a great watch for any football fan or non fan.

The Bronx is Burning

Another book adaptation like “The Bronx is Burning” is an eight episode miniseries is based on a true story. The 1977 New York Yankees was known for many things, most of which had nothing to do with their performance on the field. Team owner George Steinbrenner who could make Donald Trump look like the Grinch after his heart enlargement. His ongoing feud with loud mouth, drunkened manager Billy Martin. Martin’s ongoing feud with recently acquired superstar Reggie Jackson. And Jackson’s ongoing feud with the entire Yankees team over disparaging comments he made to team Capt. Thurman Munson before the first game of the year! All these intertwined with a summer in New York that was gripped with the Son of Sam killer, blackouts, looting, and mayoral election and crime.

30 for 30 Series

The ESPN “30 for 30 Series” have gone on long enough to spend an entire summer doing nothing but watching these documentary films, and still not be close to finishing them up. With new episodes still coming out, the most recent one literally coming out last week, the series have become a staple of the network since they began back in October of 2009. And for good reason. It would be easy just to show a championship team or a athlete at their best. But what about them at their lowest? What about showing Muhammad Ali in 1980, an older boxer attempting to hold on to his former glory, only to have his career end unceremoniously by a fighter he mentor in the film, “Muhammad and Larry.” Or the effects on the local community Michael Jordan had in playing for the Birmingham Barons in “Jordan Rides the Bus?” Or why players with all the potential in the world never make it in their sport? Hell, that’s like five different films right there.

“The Marinovich Project,” “Benji,” “The Best that Never Was,” “Youngstown Boys,” “Brian and the Boz” and so on. These films show that sport stories don’t have to be just for fans of the game. Some of the best and remember films focus has nothing to do with what happens on the field. Just watch a few and you’ll notice, just like Pringles, you won’t be able to stop at just one or two.