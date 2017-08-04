Chastity Brown Plays Intimate Set In Backyard

Sam Haw

Staff Writer

On Saturday, July 22, singer-songwriter Chastity Brown played an intimate concert at the Backyard Stage, a homemade performance space hidden within the cozy neighborhood of Lindley Park. Chastity Brown stopped by Greensboro on her extensive European and American tour for her latest release, “Silhouette of Sirens,” which has garnered the attention of high profile online publications like NPR Music and The Independent.

On the album, Chastity has the luxury of a full band, allowing her to bend genres left and right, touching folk, soul, ambient, country, and blues. Her lyrics act as a memoir, all using a retrospective voice to uncover the stories and relationships of her past. The soulful tone of her voice evokes both a sense of sorrow and one of victory, yet never basking in self-pity as is common with many singer-songwriters.

Raised in Tennessee, but currently living in Minneapolis, Chastity’s blend of Americana and soul feels both at home and far away within the context of the American South. Joining Chastity was Nashville guitarist, Luke Enyeart, who supplied both reverberant lead guitar licks and ethereal ambiance, which helped set the dreamy mood of the evening.

As the sun set, the lights strung around the stage began to glow and the temperature began to cool, creating the perfect atmosphere for the stripped down arrangement of Chastity’s tunes. The audience was filled with supportive Greensboro locals, all eager to hear live music and make some new friends within their neighborhood. After a short period of chair setting, friendly greetings and potluck sharing, the crowd settled in and the music began. Chastity’s voice soulfully rang out in the backyard, while Luke’s chilly electric guitar melodies complimented the dry, yet lush tones of Chastity’s acoustic.

Nothing was hidden in this performance, every note played was clear, every emotion was honest, and the audience was fully invested, instead of staring down at their phones. This pure experience of live music feels hard to come by in this day and age, but it is comforting to know it still takes place in a backyard less than a mile from UNCG. Overall, Chastity Brown and Luke Enyeart delivered an amazing set to a small, but appreciative crowd at one of the coolest secret spots in the Gate City.