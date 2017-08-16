Lana Del Rey’s “Lust for Life” Album Review

Ty’Shae’ Cousar

Staff Writer

Lana Del Rey released her fifth studio album, “Lust for Life,” on July 21, 72 minutes in length just in time for the hopeless romantics to return to school.

Do not let the title, “Lust for Life,” fool you. There are some bright and happy moments, but there are still signature Lana Del Rey feels. She is not giving up her vintage, foggy and mesmerizing artistic eminence anytime soon. Climbing up the ladder to the Hollywood sign, trips to Coachella, groupies, nostalgia, romances and a white Mustang are all topics found on this album. Miss Lana Del Rey never fails to paint us a vivid impression of life.

On the cover of “Lust for Life,” we see the woman who always keeps us on an entranced sail, smiling. Lana Del Rey is not just smiling, she is grinning. Is she hiding something behind that smile or is it truly genuine? It is very different from her past album covers. On her first album cover, there is no smile to be found. Not to mention that the ‘flower child’ sixties look gives us even more of an inkling to believe that she was born in the wrong era. So, is Lana showing us some happiness? Not entirely, but maybe a few glimpses of it!

In the title track, “Lust for Life,” Del Rey sings, “Cause we are the masters of our own fate/we’re the captains of our own souls.” The song captures the quintessence of both Lana and The Weeknd’s will to live a full and rich life. The music video that was released for the title track was the icing on the cake, giving the song a life-like narrative. The music video descriptively shows the two gazing on the H of the Hollywood sign doing what they love, with whom they love, reminding them that life is worthwhile. It was definitely a good choice to add this track as number two after “Love,” and setting the tone for the rest of the album.

As we go further down the album, we land on the third single, “Coachella – Woodstock in My Mind.” Not only is Lana going to give you the sense of a fun time attending Coachella, but also a realization of the problems surrounding the music festival. Lana gives us the illusion of having a good time at Coachella, remembering the excitement of the 1969 rock music festival, Woodstock, but also realizing the difficult situations the world is facing right now.

This is the first we have seen Lana’s passion for politics included in her music. After attending Coachella, she made a stop in the woods to write the song and even shared a video on Instagram, singing the new project acapella.

Lana definitely takes a stand in the anti-feminist Trump era in the track, “God Bless America – And All the Beautiful Women in It.” Lana first mentioned the song in an interview for ELLE magazine in May 2017, confirming the political aspect of the track and the album. She stated that the track is in relation to the current political scene in the United States, especially inspired by her love for women’s rights.

To wrap it all up, in the second to last track, “Change,” it seems as though Lana fears the idea of change, but she realizes that it will eventually happen and that she will have to face it sooner or later. In the pre-chorus, she expresses dissatisfaction with her current dilemma by stating, “Lately, I’ve been thinking it’s someone else’s job to care/ Who am I to sympathize when no one gave a d*mn?/ I’ve been thinking it’s just someone else’s job to care/ But who am I to wanna try?” “Change” perfectly brings the album to a close because we now see that Lana relates to anyone that has a fear of the unknown, a very honest and vulnerable reality for most of her listeners.

This album is enthralling. The album shows how much Lana has grown in her past four albums by reassessing what she thinks and coming to terms about what is transpiring in the real world.

“Lust for Life” is available for purchase on iTunes and Google Play, and can be streamed on Spotify.