Romance, War, “South Pacific”: A Triad Stage Production

Ty’Shae Cousar

Staff Writer

Triad Stage, a non-profit professional theater, will start the season off with the musical “South Pacific.” This upcoming production is in partnership with the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, and will be part of their 2017-2018 Concert and Lecture Series.

Triad Stage is taking on this highly-anticipated musical, composed by Richard Rodgers, with lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II and book by Hammerstein and Joshua Logan. This tale connects the themes of romance, duty and prejudice to create a story that can spark an adrenaline rush. This story is insightful, heartbreaking and inspiring all in one. Since its first production, “South Pacific” has been considered one of the most iconic musicals of the twentieth century.

Based in the 1940’s during WWII, stationed on a blissful island in the South Pacific, the U.S. Navy is preparing for the front lines of battle. But a love story unfolds when Nellie, a Midwestern nurse, falls in love with Emile, a French plantation owner on the island. Nellie soon finds out that Emile has two children from his late Polynesian wife; she cannot accept the situation. While U.S. Lieutenant Cable falls in love with an island native named Liat, both Americans try to find themselves through the struggles of their own cultural prejudices. Winner of the Tony Award and the Pulitzer Prize, Rodgers’ & Hammerstein’s “South Pacific” will be an enchanting time with the enjoyable cast of characters and memorable songs like “Bali Ha’i,” “I’m in Love with a Wonderful Guy,” “Happy Talk,” “I’m Gonna Wash That Man Right Outa My Hair,” and “Younger Than Springtime.”

Rehearsals began on Aug. 22 at The Pyrle Theater with opportunities to meet the cast and designers, and even hear from the director himself. Music director Justin P. Cowan, lead the orchestra through their first rehearsal of South Pacific, including “Bali Hai’i,” “There’s Nothing Like A Dame” and “Some Enchanted Evening.”

Triad Stage has a lot going on for the 2017-2018 season. In its 17th year, the Triad Stage will feature a total of eight locally-produced productions in both Greensboro and Winston-Salem.

“As Triad Stage continues to create provocative and entertaining theater for the Triad, we’ve tried to shape our next season to include unique and varied productions,” said founding artistic director Preston Lane. “The selection of work is based on partnerships and collaborations as well as conversations with our audience. From a classic Broadway musical to two of the greatest of all American plays, we’re putting our unique perspective on classics as well as exploring two extraordinary contemporary works and a world premiere.”

“Our work next season is designed to engage with our community on so many levels. From the sheer joy and power of Rodgers and Hammerstein to the provocative and powerful drama of Paula Vogel, we want to make theater that makes you laugh, makes you think and makes you talk about it,” said Lane.

Triad Stage will honor the men and women who serve our country at the performances of “South Pacific.” The community has nominated several veterans and select nominees will be invited to attend and be recognized at the event.

The first show is on, Sept. 17 at 7:30 p.m. at The Pyrle Theater in Downtown Greensboro. Named one of the best theaters in the region, this 300-seat theater features some of the most adored classics and theatrical works in all of downtown Greensboro.

You do not want to miss out on this incredible performance this fall. The showings will go on from Sept. 17- Oct. 5.