on •

Kevin Liu

Staff Writer

One of the biggest issues that people struggle with in everyday life is their mental health. Mental health has become a key issue in our country that has connected people with many tragedies across the nation. One of many places where concern for mental health is most prevalent is on college campuses.

Movies and televisions about college life show the good things about being in college: going to college parties, having great professors and meeting your best friends. Rarely do television and films show the hidden struggles and challenges that students face. They tend to shy away from showing how students struggle with depression, anxiety and other mental health issues that comes with the stress of college life.

The first time students arrive on campus, they are prepared for an exciting chapter of their life where they can have fun, gain a higher education, and be in a place where they can express themselves. What students aren’t prepared for is the struggle and the challenges they will face within themselves.

The University of North Carolina at Greensboro has made September as Mental Health Month in order to help the student body deal with these struggles. This is a time where students can be educated about campus mental health resources, encouraged to get help when they need to, and have any shame of having mental health removed. It is a month to remind students that they aren’t alone, and that it’s okay to ask for help when they need it.

In order to promote Mental Health Month at UNCG, the University has organized many events for students to enjoy. The University’s Department of Recreation and Wellness has planned out 10 events throughout the month to tackle different types of mental health issues. For example, the University has already started the month with Yoga on the Lawn at the EUC to help students lower their stress. Other events include aromatherapy, a late night vigil, check ups, film viewings, guest speakers and a step show. Among the 10 events, the university will participate in National Depression Screening Day through the event called “Check-up from the Neck Up.” UNCG was named No. 1 in the top 10 for in-person screening sites across the nation in 2012. These events will give students who are already experiencing mental health issues the ability to speak and seek the help they need.

The most anticipated event for mental health month is a guest appearance from suicide prevention advocates Sergeant Kevin Briggs and Kevin Berthia. Both will appear and share their real-life experiences about their encounter on the Golden Gate Bridge; one was ready to jump and the other was ready and determined to save the other from jumping. The event is free and is opened to the public. More details can be found at https://shs.uncg.edu/bridge.

Categories: News, Spartan News