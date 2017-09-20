UNCG Enrollment Approaches 20,000

on •

Sarah Purnell

Staff Writer

On Sept. 6, 2017 the University of North Carolina at Greensboro announced its highest overall enrollment ever of 19,922 students.

“Our record enrollment and steady growth demonstrate that UNCG is living up to its promise as an institution that provides opportunity and academic excellence for both undergraduate and graduate students,” said UNCG Chancellor Franklin D. Gilliam Jr., UNCG Now reported.

According to UNCG Now, enrollment increased by 1.4 percent, with a 3.3 percent increase in graduate students. Additionally, the average high school GPA climbed by 0.3 percent to 3.83.

UNCG’s online graduate program was also recognized for its achievements. The program ranks among the nation’s best institutions in a number of different graduate fields for the 27th consecutive year, according to UNCG Now.

The UNCG online graduate program in counseling ranked No. 4 in the nation and the online graduate program in education also ranked No. 22 as UNCG Now reported.

According to Christopher J. Keller, Director of Admissions and Recruitment Office of Undergraduate Admissions at UNCG, the university continues to look for growth not only in freshmen, but also in transfer and graduate programs.

UNCG was also chosen as one of thirty institutions to join the “Frontier Set”, a project funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

“The Frontier Set is a select group of colleges and universities, state systems, and supporting organizations committed to significantly increasing student access and success, and eliminating racial/ethnic and socioeconomic disparities in college attainment,” the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation states.

According to UNCG Now, Chancellor Gilliam expressed his excitement about the increase of enrollment, but also for UNCG’s commitment to serve its students by supplying them with valuable skills and opportunities to prepare them for their careers.

UNCG Now further reported on the expansions the university has already begun to make in anticipation of the rising enrollment. For example, the university opened up its new housing development called Spartan Village II. According to UNCG Now, nearly 5,400 students live on UNCG’s campus.

Categories: News, Spartan News