Local Bar Keeps Spirit of Retro Gaming Alive

on •

Jamal Sykes

Staff Writer

One of the newest additions to downtown Greensboro’s nightlife is Boxcar Bar + Arcade, a North Carolina based adult arcade franchise that started in Raleigh. The bar is the vision of local entrepreneur, Jerrad Bement, who also had a hand in co-founding Oak City Collection, a clothing company that focuses on working with local artists to create North Carolina themed graphic tees and accessories.

His expansion into the nightlife industry comes on the heels of the rising trend of adult arcades that began to pop-up around the United States. The bars typically target the niche audience of adult gamers allowing them relish in their nostalgia while enjoying drinks with friends and family. It’s been a hit in Greensboro since its grand opening on Jan. 26, 2017.

Boxcar has a variety of daily specials that cater to fans of all kinds. Some personal recommendations are the drinks available on Sunday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. On Sunday, you can indulge $1 Mimosas with $2 doubles, $5 draft beer and $2 bourbon sidecars. On Wednesday, you can save $1 on all North Carolina draft peers while donating to a good cause, as Wednesday is Charity Night. On Charity Night, Boxcar will donate 15 percent of all sales to a select local charity.

If you’re a weekend warrior, you can gulp down select drafts for $4 on Fridays as part of the “Kick the Keg” special, or come in on Saturday to get the “Draft of the Day” for the same price. Jerrad’s localvore ideals from Oak City Collection, carry into his newest endeavor, as a majority of the 24 draft beers are from North Carolina craft breweries.

While at the bar be sure to purchase a bunch of tokens, because nearly every inch of the venue is covered with vintage arcade games decked out with drink holders, so you never have to cry over spilled beer.

There’s something for everyone: from classics like Street Fighter and Pac-Man to new-age favorites like Guitar Hero and Dance Dance Revolution. They even have multiplayer consoles, including the original Nintendo, Nintendo 64, Super Nintendo and the Sega Genesis. Even for the non-gamer, there’s still fun to be had while at the 12 pinball machines, skeeball, air hockey and foosball tables.

Because Boxcar doesn’t serve food, you are required to sign up for a membership, but it is entirely free and also allows you to get perks such as free tokens, discounts on their merchandise and email updates on anything new at the bar. In place of mouthwatering burgers or finger food, they have a self-serving popcorn machine which is free and has unlimited refills.

If Boxcar’s never-ending popcorn doesn’t quite fill you up during your stay, don’t fret – there is almost always a local food truck right outside of the outdoor patio. If you aren’t interested in the food truck selection, Boxcar’s convenient location allows for you to easily access all of downtown Greensboro’s dining options. Had a little too much to drink and don’t think you can handle a trip around the block? No problem, the venue even allows you to bring outside food and will even let your order delivery food to the location.

The list of the adult arcade’s features doesn’t stop there either. Boxcar Bar + Arcade is a dog-friendly venue, so you can even bring your favorite four-legged friend to have a night out with you, and they even provide free dog treats. If you have a family member under 21 who loves retro gaming, they’re also welcome as the bar will let minors in until 9 p.m. with a guardian. If you want to get your mind in order or burn of some calories, Boxcar hosts a vinyasa yoga session from 11 a.m. to noon on Sunday mornings.

You can visit Boxcar Bar + Arcade’s Greensboro location on Monday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. or from noon to 2 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

For more information about the Boxcar Boxcar Bar + Arcade in Greensboro, visit their website at https://theboxcarbar.com/greensboro/.

Categories: Community, Features