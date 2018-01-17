Play Pinball, Post A Selfie

on •

Jamal Sykes

Staff Writer

It’s a new year, and that means a new year of resolutions. The typical promises people make for themselves are to lose weight or to spend less money. Conventional, these resolutions are echoed every January. A new and challenging resolution one may want to consider adding to their list, however, would be: “Win A Pinball Competition.”

To some, perhaps the arcade classic seems a bit dated, but pinball is actually in its revival period after losing popularity in the 1980s and 1990s. Many big name arcade game manufacturers shut down during that period, but with the recent rise in nostalgia-inducing arcade bars, Pinball has made a comeback. Arcade bars are exactly what they sound like, an arcade that serves alcohol.

What sets them apart is that these “Barcades” are salvaging and reconstructing original arcade machines from the ‘70s and ‘80s, helping to keep retro-gaming alive while introducing it to new audiences. Here in Greensboro, Boxcar Arcade + Bar has brought an exciting and innovative experience to the city’s nightlife.

With that being said, Boxcar Arcade + Bar’s monthly Virtual Pinball Tournament is already underway, and it’s an exciting time. This month’s Virtual Pinball Tournament is sponsored by Little Brother Brewing, a Greensboro-based craft brewery whose selection boasts a variety of daringly flavored beers.

Competitors will face off in a fierce two part competition – the Virtual Tournament and the IRL Tournament. The “virtual” tournament runs from Jan. 1 to Jan. 31 and consists of competitors posting photos or selfies of their high scores to an online scoreboard. To enter the competition, you must register for an account with MatchPlay.

To do this visit the official Boxcar Arcade + Bar website and select the Greensboro “Player” option. Once you reach the Greensboro home screen, click the “Events” tab at the top of the window, select “Tournament,” and then “Selfie” Pinball.” This will take you to the official tournament page where you can learn more about the current tournament and register for your Match Play account.

Once you’ve got the ball rolling, get your head in the game and start racking up points on five out the six following pinball machines: Batman 66, Dialed In, Ghostbusters, Spiderman, Star Trek and The Walking Dead. To submit a score, log onto your Match Play account under the “Boxcar Greensboro and Little Brother Brewing Selfie League January 2017,” select “Scores” from the top menu and then select the orange “Submit Scores” box to upload your selfies or photos of your score. If you get a higher score and wish to replace and older one, don’t worry! You can resubmit scores on any of the machines at any time.

After Jan. 31, the top 16 scorers will go on to meet at Boxcar’s Greensboro location on Jan. 3 at 10 a.m. at 120 W Lee St. in Downtown Greensboro. Those players will be divided into Division A and Division B. This portion of the competition is sanctioned by the International Flipper Pinball Association who will award World Pinball Players by ranking competitors internationally with other Pinball Wizards on the official IFPA roster.

Four winners from each division will then play a semifinal round across three pinball machines. The IFPA will award four WPPR points to first place, two points to second place, one point to third place and zero points to fourth place. The top two players from the semifinal rounds will advance to the final round and will be awarded points based on the same 4-2-1-0 ranking system with big prizes being awarded to the top two players of Division A and Division B.

If you miss this competition or don’t rank high enough to get to the qualifying rounds, you can give it a shot every month of the year because Boxcar’s Virtual Pinball Tournaments are held monthly! The same rules apply for each event, but every month will feature a different sponsor. In new months, participants simply need to register for a new competition and follow the same set of rules.

For updates checkout Boxcar Bar+Arcade’s facebook page at www.facebook.com/boxcargso.

To register or learn more info visit www.theboxcar.com or call them at (336) 298-3836.

