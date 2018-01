on •

Daniel Johnson

Sports Editor

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald has arguably been the best wideout in the NFL since entering the league in 2004. Fitzgerald may have had a leg up on his competition while in high school however. Born and raised in Minnesota, Fitzgerald was a ball boy for the Minnesota Vikings in the late 1990s, where he developed a friendship with Hall of Fame Vikings’ receiver, Cris Carter.

Categories: Baseball, Sports