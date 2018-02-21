North Carolina Sports Beat

on •

Daniel Johnson

Sports Editor

In 2001, former Carolina Panthers wide receiver Rae Carruth was sentenced to 18-24 years in prison for conspiracy to commit murder in the death of her pregnant girlfriend, Cherica Adams. Adams had refused to have an abortion at Carruth’s request. On Nov. 19, 1999, Cherica was seven months pregnant and driving in a separate vehicle with Carruth when she was shot four times by a hitman hired by Carruth. Her son, Chancellor Lee Adams survived, but she died from blood lost a few weeks later. Carruth is scheduled to be released from Sampson Correctional Institution on Oct. 22 and recently broke his silence on his “family.” He expressed remorse to his part in the murder, and claims a desire to seek custody of the now 18-year-old Chancellor. Sandra Adams, Cherica’s mother and the guardian for Chancellor, has said that Rae’s “not ever going to have custody of Chancellor.”

