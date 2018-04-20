13th Annual Threads Fashion Show Went Swimmingly

on •

Isabel Bozymski

Staff Writer

The 13th annual UNCG Fashion Show, titled “Under the Seam,” put on by Threads, a student organization in the Consumer Apparel Retail Studies department, was a success. “Under the Seam” took place on April 7 at the Greensboro Marriott Hotel in downtown. The extravagant designs and elegant models were most certainly a sight to see.

The student organization was created in 2006, to aid in the creative development, learning experience and ability to network with professionals in the fashion industry.

Every year the Threads’ fashion show takes on a new theme, with this year’s theme, “Under the Seam,” being inspired by the sea.

“Under the Seam” was hosted by current Threads officers. President Lindsay Sharpe and Vice President of Design Stephanie Shaneyfelt explained the process of the show, which was divided into three parts, part I: “Under the Seam,” featured designs inspired by the sea, part II: “Unconventional Recycled,” used elements that were environmentally inspired and made of recycled materials and part III: “Collections,” had capsule collections designed by the sophomore, junior and senior classes.

For the unconventional design competition in part II “Unconventional Recycled,” the winner for “Best Materials” was freshman Kiara Bethune. Sophomore, Cassidy Burel, was awarded “Most Creative,” and freshman Elsbeth McGregor was awarded “Best Show Stopper.”

This production could not have been made possible without the assistance and cooperation by many, including Threads officers, advisors, Triad DJ, numerous sponsors, designers, volunteers and hair and makeup artists.

In fact, Ebony Harriston, one of the makeup artists, had something to say about her flair for the art of design and how she first began her beautification journey. She mentioned that she first became interested in makeup at “14-years-old, watching YouTube videos.”

Harriston explained the backstory for her choice in makeup for the models, saying “Twiggy was my inspiration, [such as] her cut crease.”

One of the models, Rachel Massey, who resembled a creature of the sea, wore a turquoise, sequined ensemble that was eye-catching. She spoke of how she was chosen to be one of the models for the fashion show.

“There was a model call and I was picked out of some of the girls,” she said. Massey also said her outfit reminded her of a “mermaid, with the sequins and my bralette.”

Massey also shared her plans for the future. “I want to design for the next one, I have been thinking about what designs I want to make for the next show,” she said.

Lindsay Sharpe, president of Threads, was thrilled with her experience. “I cannot put into words how relieved I am to have the opportunity to serve for this amazing organization,” she said. “It took a lot of time and organization along with planning the show. I sacrificed a lot of my social life, but it was all worth it in the end.”

“Under the Seam” concluded with closing statements from Lindsay Sharpe, President of Threads and Megan McAbee, Vice President of Retail. The officers recognized their sponsors, thanking the Greensboro Marriott Hotel, UNCG Bryan School Consumer Apparel Retail department, Leon Style Salon, Concept Salon, Desirables by Amber Nicole and more.

The show was incredible, the ensembles were vibrant and intricate, with some created using recyclable goods, such as Target bags for the skirts, chip bags for the tops, newspaper clippings for the bottoms, as well as dresses made of painted cardboard. The models were elegant, as they strolled down the catwalk, with their designers following behind, beaming, proud of their accomplishments.

Anyone who has a flair for beauty would enjoy this show, as it was an evening of picturesque delight. If you missed out on this year’s fashion show, make sure to follow Threads on Facebook, for future information on the 14th show.

