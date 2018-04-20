Mozart’s ‘The Magic Flute’ to Open at UNCG Auditorium

on •

Annalee Glatus

Staff Writer

This coming weekend sees the opening of “The Magic Flute,” premiered by the College of Visual and Performing Arts.

“The Magic Flute” is an opera written in 1791 by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart that explores themes of good and evil. This opera allows us to believe that good and love will always prevail over evil.

In the opera, the Queen of the Night persuades Prince Tamino to rescue her daughter from the high priest, Sarastro. Instead, the young Prince is inspired by the ideal of Sarastro’s court. The opera creates a sense of adventure and challenges characters to defeat the odds. These themes make this opera, although written many years ago, still relatable today.

“‘The Magic Flute’ teaches life lessons of perseverance, respect, and integrity, qualities sorely needed in our world,” said David Holley, the stage director of this piece. Although this may be a little cliche, there is still hope in this world that love conquers hate, which is something addressed in this production.

The opera is a collaboration between the School of Music and the School of Theatre. The amazing design and the overall production is able to be accomplished because of the hard work and collaboration of both schools.

The School of Music students specializing in instrumental and vocal music also collaborated to bring the show to life through many long hours of rehearsals.

This show has all different types of music throughout – some of it is dramatic and flashy and some is simple with folk undertones. It has moments of serious drama and moments of comedic relief and charm. This variety in music allows all types of taste to enjoy the show and be touched by it, while also expanding on the polarizing theme of the opera. This show has the capability to capture the audience and give them an impactful night of music and theatre.

“The Magic Flute” will be sung in German with English subtitles. Some people may be turned off by the opera or the idea of seeing something in a foreign language, but David Holley believes that the language should not be a barrier for the audience to enjoy it.

“Opera is the synthesis of all art forms: music, theatre, visual art, dance – all combined to create an experience that can move one to laughter and then next minute to tears,” he said. “The experience of being at an opera can transport one out of time [and] speak to a person at a deeper level.”

It doesn’t matter if this is your first opera or if you are veteran to the opera experience, this is a great show to check out. The show will be a spectacular production that is sure to leave the audience full of inspiration.

“The Magic Flute” runs April 12 and 13 at 7:30 p.m. and on April 15 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $9-$18 dollars and it will take place at the UNCG Auditorium. Seating is assigned, so the sooner you get a ticket, the better the seat.

The performance on Thursday, April 12, is “Pay What You Can.” On that night, any patron can come at 6:30 p.m. to get any seat in the house, after paying what they can. “If you’ve ever wondered what it’s like to go to an opera, this is a GREAT one to try!,” Holley said. “Please come and pay what your budget is able to afford – you won’t regret it!”

