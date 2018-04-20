The Coraddi’s 120th Year in Review: An Interview with the Head of Literature

on •

Danielle Anderson

Staff Writer

The Coraddi, UNCG’s art and literature magazine, previously known for its print publication, is about to finish its first year after transitioning to an online only publication.

The decision to move the Coraddi to an online publication was a difficult one, with many in the readership community instigating backlash over the publication’s new format.

“The majority of the Coraddi viewership was skeptical of an online magazine,” said Elliott Voorhees, the head of literature for the Coraddi. “They felt that an important part of the magazine and the community was being lost, and I felt that way too at first. There is something powerful and personal about having your work documented and cherished by a physical publication.”

However, they explained, “moving online has opened a lot of doors for both the publication and the artists within it, and I think everyone in the community has come to realize that.”

In fact, no statement could be more truthful – the Coraddi has accomplished more in its 120th year than ever before, and readership is increasing.

This can be observed through one of the biggest strengths of the Coraddi’s online presence – its widespread availability.

“Moving online has allowed the Coraddi to reach a much larger audience,” Voorhees said. “The farthest we were able to reach with a solely physical publication was family members of students who were supporting their work. But now, the Coraddi can be shared around the world with family, friends and followers.”

They state that this exceptional audience reach brings greater exposure to artists and creates a more interactive environment with their readers.

Furthermore, this interactive feel continues with the biggest change to the Coraddi’s programming after the online switch – the start of a podcast that emphasizes student involvement in the arts.

“In each episode of the podcast we interview students who create art, music, literature about everything from their favorite pizza toppings to their creative process,” Voorhees said. “The Coraddi mission has always been to promote student voices, and this podcast was just another way of doing that. With our online platform, creating content such as the podcast became a possibility.”

Now, with the Coraddi completing its first year as solely an online publication, Voorhees highlighted the major accomplishments of the team – starting the podcast and making the entire transition.

For Voorhees, they could feel a strong sense of accomplishment for the transition since they were one of the supervisors for the undertaking.

“It was the first time in the magazine’s 120 year history that something like this was done, and despite such a drastic and sudden change, it was successful,” Voorhees said. “A lot of people were dubious about the magazine making it to and surviving in a digital format, but here we are!”

This year saw the same volume of submissions as previous years, said Voorhees, who recalls the volume of submissions when they were a part of the literature staff during its print publication. Yet, they also said the online element allows for a wider breadth of artistic submissions that now include dance videos, performances and music, which was impossible when the Coraddi ran solely in print.

As for next year, Voorhees noted: “we’re throwing around a lot of ideas about what we can do with the Coraddi moving forward…”

One idea that is on the agenda, they said, is broadening UNCG community engagement through fresh and interesting ways.

Voorhees cryptically added, “next semester people might want to keep an eye on the black Coraddi boxes around campus!” Students and faculty alike may remember the black Coraddi boxes sporadically set up around campus, which used to contain print publications, but now sit vacantly.

While also looking forward, they want the UNCG community to know the team’s gratitude for their constant support of the publication.

“This publication belongs to the students, and without their continued contributions in the form of submissions and engagement, we wouldn’t be where we are right now,” Voorhees said. “We hope to keep creating and sharing with you all for many, many more years!”

Those that want to celebrate this “new era” in the Coraddi’s existence, you can attend their spring release party on Tuesday, April 24 from 6-8 p.m. in the EUC maple room. The party will have the new edition of the Coraddi as well as free food and swag. Everyone is welcome to join.

For those unable to attend the party, visit https://coraddimag.com/ after 6 p.m. on April 24 to view this year’s spring installment (volume 120, issue 2) of the Coraddi.

Categories: Arts & Entertainment, Uncategorized