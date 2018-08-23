Former White House Advisor Under Attack for Tell-All Memoir

on •

MaryKent Wolff

News Editor

A former White House aide who previously completed on President Donald Trump’s reality show, “The Apprentice,” is now under attack by the Trump administration after releasing a tell-all book and tapes about the administration.

Omarosa Manigault Newman announced in 2016 during Trump’s presidential campaign that she would be serving as the Director of African-American Outreach for the campaign. In December 2016, she was one of nine members on Trump’s transition team. In January of 2017, her official title became Assistant to the President and Director of Communications for the Office of Public Liaison. She stayed in this position until December 2017, when the White House announced the resignation of Manigault Newman.

Despite once calling herself a “Trumplican,” supporting Trump and urging others to do the same, Manigault Newman’s book “Unhinged: An Insider’s Account of the Trump White House” is deeply critical of the Trump administration. The book was released on Aug. 14, 2018, and is a retelling of Manigault Newman’s time working in the White House.

“Instead of telling the truth about all the good President Trump and his administration are doing to make America safe and prosperous, this book is riddled with lies and false accusations,” said press secretary Sarah Sanders in a statement. “It’s sad that a disgruntled former White House employee is trying to profit off these false attacks, and even worse that the media would now give her a platform, after not taking her seriously when she had only positive things to say about the President during her time in the administration.”

Trump tweeted about Manigault Newman seven times in response to the release of the tell-all memoir.

“When you give a crazed, crying lowlife a break, and give her a job at the White House, I guess it just didn’t work out. Good work by General Kelly for quickly firing that dog!” tweeted Trump.

While at first Manigault Newman insisted that she had resigned, she released a recording of her firing by Chief of Staff, John Kelly, to Chuck Todd of NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

“I’d had one foot out the door since the mishandling of the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville,” Manigault Newman wrote in her book, saying that she was close to resigning on her own before she was fired. Manigault Newman is the only African-American to have served in the White House this term in a senior position.

In order to boost her credibility, Manigault Newman first alluded to various recordings from her time in the Trump White House. One of these tapes allegedly contains evidence of President Trump saying the “n-word” during filming of “The Apprentice.” Another portrays Lara Trump, wife of Eric Trump, offering Manigault Newman $15,000 a month of campaign donor money to stay quiet about her time as an advisor in the Trump White House.

“I am not going anywhere. I’m not going to be bullied. I’m not intimidated. And I’m going to go toe-to-toe with him,” said Manigault Newman in an interview with MSNBC. “Everything he throws at me — believe me, my tapes are much better than theirs.”

