Horoscopes, September 2018

on •

Aries: With Mercury shifting into into Virgo on Wednesday, and Venus entering Scorpio, you will likely be having a change in your relationships. This may not be the week to finally make a move on the cutie in your 100 level course. Instead, you should focus more on work and school, and as always on yourself.

Taurus: Good news for Taurus! As Mercury moves into Virgo, you could see a lot of change in your relationships, both romantic and platonic. Perhaps it’s the heat of the last days of summer, or just the excitement of all of your new projects, but take some time to focus on your relationships over the next week, it could be rewarding.

Gemini: This week should be a pleasant one for the interactions in your life. Take some time to take an old friend to coffee, or maybe just finally spend some time with the friends you’ve been putting off. You’ve been working hard, and it’s time to focus on your relationships the same way you have been on your work. Make sure to share your priorities, and don’t get too bogged down in the harder parts of life.

Cancer: This week will finally bring the relief you’ve been searching for in your personal and professional relationships. The people who have been trying your patience will finally be getting their act together, and this week should bring an easier load than those previous, so look forward to a little extra free time!

Leo: As Saturn returns to your lifestyle sector this coming Saturday, you should find that things will be getting easier, and quick. These have been some trying weeks, but luckily Saturn is on your side. Hopefully that writers block will fade, your roommates will listen to you, or maybe you’ll just finally take some time for yourself. It’s your week though Leo, enjoy it!

Virgo: Mercury, your guardian planet, will be in your sign until the 21st. This means that you’ve got it easy for a little while! Things should feel easier for the next couple of weeks, and you will likely find joy in the little things. Take a walk and enjoy the beauty of the world around you, you’re likely a lot more sensitive to it right now.

Libra: You’ve likely been feeling a bit more chatty and a bit more social in the past couple of weeks. Enjoy it while it lasts! This is the time to forge new relationships, and to nurture the old ones. Remember that work and school is not everything, and that feeling more inclined to be social is a good thing!

Scorpio: Practical Saturn is entering your sector this Thursday, just in time to finish all of the essays you’ve been putting off! You’ll likely feel the motivation which has been missing from your life for the past several weeks. Enjoy it! Get everything done while you’re feeling motivated, so that maybe you can make it to that social event which you’ve been debating all week.

Sagittarius: This is the time to show the world what you can do! You are a capable and beautiful person, and those who have been doubting you will finally see how amazing you really are. If you’ve been feeling like you’re just not good enough, this is likely to change this week. So don’t be afraid to talk to new friends, and to take pride in everything you do, as it is better than you’ve been thinking it is.

Capricorn – You’ve been likely feeling a bit topsy turvy with life recently, with everything spinning a bit out of control. This is likely to change this week, as Saturn returns towards your sign this week. You will likely find the stability you’ve been seeking, and this should increase over the following weeks. Just make sure to take care of yourself in the meantime!

Aquarius: Now is the time to get rid of all of that baggage which has been holding you down! Cutting ties with the things that you love can be difficult, but if they’ve been stressing you out more than fulfilling you recently, it’s time to ditch them. A person can only take so much, and now is the time to really focus on yourself.

Pisces: As Virgo joins the sun in your relationship zone this week, it is the time to really shed light onto the problem areas of your relationships. This is the time for compromise, and to figure out exactly what the people you love are seeking from you. Make sure to be open and honest about how you’ve been feeling, and you will be rewarded with a certain ease that wasn’t there before.

Categories: horoscopes