“Crazy Rich Asians”” Movie Review

Molly Lawler

Staff Writer

A talented cast, a witty script, beautiful scenery and a whole lot of romance combine to create “”Crazy Rich Asians,” the box office record breaking film also happens to be the first film starring a fully asian cast in over twenty five years.

“Crazy Rich Asians” follows Rachel Chu, an economics professor in New York City, as she and her fellow professor and boyfriend, Nick Young, travel to Singapore to attend a wedding. Excited to visit the country she has dreamed of for so long and to meet the family of her longtime boyfriend, Rachel shows no apprehension when Nick asks her to be his “plus one” at the wedding. Little does she know, the Young family is among the wealthiest in Singapore and simply arriving on Nick’s arm puts a target on her back.

Upon arrival in Singapore, Rachel is given a not-so-warm welcome from a group of threatened bachelorettes and Young’s disapproving mother. The story unfolds and becomes a beautiful tale of a strong, independent female lead and her journey to find love without sacrificing her identity.

Rachel Chu, played by Constance Wu, is the epitome of a heroine and defies all of the stereotypes commonly associated with female leads. She is intelligent, confident and genuine, despite everyone’s perception of her as a “gold-digger.” Although she is greeted with apprehension and disapproval, Chu remains true to herself and never once considers compromising her sense of self.

There are many parallels between “Crazy Rich Asians” and the undeniably famous fairytale, Cinderella. Both stories involve a strong female lead who must overcome adversity to find love. What makes “Crazy Rich Asians” stand out against the others is its boldness in challenging racial expectations and stereotypes. The hilarious script and dramatic storyline alone probably would’ve been enough to break records, but director Jon Chu took it to the next level and hired an all-Asian cast to create a film that gives an underrepresented population a voice and a place on the big screen.

The romantic comedy has become one of the most overlooked and underappreciated movie genres in the American film industry, though “Crazy Rich Asians” succeeded in proving to Hollywood that this genre deserves a comeback unlike any other. True to its title, this film is a wild journey through the life of a wealthy Asian family, the dissection of both Asian and American identities and the drama that never fails to make an appearance at any wedding.

“Crazy Rich Asians” is an inspiring, tear-jerking, heart warming movie that will send you into a fit of laughter. It exceeds the expectations of what a romantic comedy entails and deserves every ounce of recognition that it has received.

