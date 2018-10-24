Halloween(2018) Review

on •

Alfonzo Rodriguez

The Shape has returned to theaters to stalk our nightmares just in time for the spookiest day of

the year. Ignoring every previous sequel that has come out since the original, Halloween takes

place 40 years after the original. With that much of a gap between films, many fans were wondering; is this any good? Or is it just another shameless cash grab? Horror lovers beware, we could have the greatest horror sequel EVER on our hands.

Directed by David Gordon Greene and written by Danny McBride, Halloween opens with a masterful sequence set in the insane asylum that Michael Myers has been cooped up in for 40 years. Not to give away any spoilers, but this sequence establishes the mission statement: You came here for scares, and Halloween delivers. Fortunately, it also goes the extra mile. A delightful blend of an easy to follow and consistent narrative, horror, gore and even comedy make this film a perfect addition to anyone’s Halloween themed movie night.

Jamie Lee Curtis reprises her role as an aged and damaged Laurie Strode. Strode never really recovered from the events of the first film, and has in turn been preparing her whole life to kill her would-be murderer should he ever escape. Curtis is both powerful and vulnerable, creating a badass female character who just wants to protect her loved ones from the boogeyman.

Another returning face is Nick Castle as Michael Myers. Castle played The Shape in the

original, and the menacing energy he brought to the role is still there. Myers is a calculating, brutal, stone cold monster that racks up a body count almost as soon as he hits the streets of Haddonfield. Avoiding most horror tropes, Myers makes his kills swift and with purpose, even adding creativity into casual beheadings and disembowelment. Why isn’t Michael Myers a character in Mortal Kombat yet?

One other thing that audiences will appreciate is this generations stamp on the

film. Halloween clearly takes place in the present day, but only gives subtle hints towards the

setting. It’s the little things that count.

Aside from the splendid pacing and gorgeous shots, this film’s biggest achievement is a

surprising one; it has a feminist message. Without giving away any spoilers, Laurie Strode is not the only badass woman in this movie. For most of the film everybody who comes into Myer’s path is killed while waiting for a man to save the day, but towards the end, that shifts and the film

becomes something different entirely.

At the end of the day(or night), Halloween is the story of a victim and her family confronting the man who killed her friends and attempted to kill her. This conflict in today’s social climate makes Laurie Strode feel relatable and one of the best female leads in a horror movie since Alien’s Ellen Ripley.

Halloween is a delightful treat that is sure to scare up some fun from audiences around the world this holiday season. The film is scary when it needs to be, heartfelt when you least expect it, and funny when it wants to be. With that being said, Michael Myers is sure to be a Halloween staple for decades more to come.

