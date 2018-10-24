The 2019 Met Gala: Everything You Should Know

on •

This year, the world fell in love once again with the Met Gala, as millions sat at home oohing and aahing at the insane and utterly absurd fashion of the night. Hollywood’s brightest stars bedazzled the streets of New York in million dollar gowns, all of which encapsulated the night’s Catholicism theme that would make any priest blush. Famed star, Rihanna, hosted the entire event, and the costume collection presented marked the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s most visited exhibition in history. Next year, they hope to up the ante with a new theme and a whole new group of acclaimed star hosts.

If you are not familiar with the Met Gala, it is an annual fundraiser that is held to raise money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute in New York City. This event celebrates the grand opening of the Institute’s annual fashion exhibit. It is a tradition that stems back to 1948 and that has always been organized by Vogue Magazine. The event is so high profile and exclusive that one can only attend if they have gotten the personal approval of Vogue’s Editor-in-Chief, Anna Wintour, herself.

The theme of next year’s Met Gala is Camp. The exhibition takes inspiration from cultural critic Susan Sontag’s seminal 1964 essay Notes on Camp. Sontag described the essence of camp as its love of the “unnatural: of artifice and exaggeration”. This definition alone gives a lot of creative freedom for celebrities to come dressed in their most loud and outlandish costumes given that the theme demands it.

There will also be several more hosts than just the one at the 2018 Gala. Who will it be? The 2019 Gala will be chaired by none other than Lady Gaga, Harry Styles, Serena Williams, and Alessandro Michele, the creative director of Gucci. Surely, such a high profile list of names will garner even more attention. Lady Gaga is hot off the press right now due to her success in the recent, A Star is Born, film. Serena Williams is at the top of her craft in the tennis world and the Gucci brand couldn’t be more popular with the general audience.

The only curveball seems to be Harry Styles. However, upon further research, his selection makes perfect sense. If you are not familiar with him, he is the former lead singer of the ex-band One Direction. Since then he has gone on to make a critically acclaimed and successful solo album as well as a sold-out world tour. He is very popular with a younger audience who would bring in a whole new demographic to come and support the exhibition. Furthermore, The Met Gala is supposed to celebrate fashion and those who enjoy it. Harry Styles is the current face and ambassador for Gucci appearing in several of their recent commercials. Lastly, many have speculated that he could have been chosen because of next year’s Camp theme. Styles is a known support of the LGBT community and has even suggestion that he might be a part of it.

Overall, The 2019 Met Gala will be coming back next year bigger and better than ever. There will be more hosts, more stars, and more…well…camp! The theme of the night literally demands all celebrities to go bigger and bolder than they’ve ever gone. So prepare for what will definitely be one crazy night coming on May 6th, 2019.

