A Star Is Born Review

Eden Landgrover

Staff Writer

If you’re looking to have your heart broken, to question everything you know about love and art, and to be inspired to actually change the world, Bradley Cooper has a movie for you.

“A Star Is Born,” directed by Bradley Cooper, and starring himself and Lady Gaga, is out and shredding hearts worldwide. This movie is the third remake of the Hollywood classic, and this time Cooper and Gaga take on the iconic roles previously filled by Barbra Streisand and Kris Kristofferson- somehow managing to fill those impossibly monumental shoes with a performance immensely worthy of the praise and recognition they are receiving.

The plot follows troubled musician Jackson Maine on his victorious quest to win the heart of little-known performer Ally. Jack selflessly shares his stage to support the woman he loves in her rise to stardom, but can the realities of his love for her ultimately trump the realities of the world they now share?

Many have been quick to pin “A Star Is Born,” as a “cinematic masterpiece,” and with good reason. The cast of this movie brilliantly and directly articulates the strife and satisfaction of a rapid rise to fame, as well as the anguish of an impending decline.

The movie boldly confronts the actuality of illness and the wrecking ball-like destructive toll that it can take on the individual and everyone around them. No holds barred, no censorship- just authentically hardship-ridden life intertwined with unrelenting, blinded love and music that pours straight from the depths of one soul into the depths of another.

Featuring an original soundtrack that is sure to be stuck in your head for the foreseeable future, Gaga and Cooper give us musical masterpieces such as “Shallow,” “ Look What I Found,” and “I’ll Never Love Again.” Bradley Cooper makes his directorial and vocal debut in this film, proving once again that there are no known limits to his talent pool.

Lady Gaga gives the audience so many personas over the roller coaster ride that is Ally’s professional career- some that are refreshing, some that ring true to the Lady Gaga that we know and love, but all indisputably brilliant in portrayal and authenticity.

Ally opens by giving a soul-shaking performance of La Vie En Rose for her soon-to-be lover, Jack, in a drag bar, laying the foundation for a happenstance, whirlwind romance. Joining Jack on stage, Gaga’s character strips down walls of Hollywood glam to gift the audience with one of the most authentic performances of the century.

Once Ally’s career begins to take off, we see some sparkle and pizazz distinctly reminiscent of Gaga’s stage persona- bright hair, vibrant costuming and vivacious stage presence. Though this Ally is a bit more willing to bend to the wants of the fans while Gaga is notorious for doing whatever she likes, the audience was still able to connect with the Gaga that they know and love through this stage of Ally’s career- an astute performance choice for Ally on part of the writers and casting directors.

Cooper once again embodies this identity, Jackson Maine, so completely that there is no clear line between where Cooper ends and Jack begins. With a voice that sticks in your mind and heart long after hearing him bear his soul, you just can’t get his character out of your head. It is a true injustice and understatement to speak of Cooper’s creative brilliance as just that, because the performance that he gives surpasses all intelligence and understanding by which you could measure this artistry. Each and every word stings and sticks, and that performance quality in itself is worth seeing.

Brilliant writing, ingenious musical composition and acting from the whole cast that will shatter your soul and leave you speechless- this film is one that will not soon be forgotten. Unafraid to expose the realities of a life in illness and this industry, “A Star Is Born” prods, provokes and leaves the viewer with a sense of urgency to find their voice and use it.

