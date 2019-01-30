How the Grinch Stole the Show

on •

PC: Movie Poster jpg.

Rachel Spinella

Features Editor

On Friday Jan. 25, the Elliot University Center (EUC) hosted a screening of 2018’s “The Grinch,” starring English actor Benedict Cumberbatch who provides the voice of Dr. Seuss’s infamous green character, himself. Almost everyone knows of the green Who that despises Christmas and plots to steal Christmas from the Who’s as well as destroy their holiday cheer for good.

To say that the EUC auditorium was packed would be an understatement, as students and community members from all over Greensboro came to see the holiday film, despite February being right around the corner. Entering the auditorium, students and visitors were provided with popcorn and drinks.

The film brought both laughter and touching moments intertwined with the holiday cheer. Cumberbatch portrayed the Grinch as both cranky and witty all at the same time.

Directed by Yarrow Cheney and Scott Mosier, the two took a modernized twist on Dr. Seuss’s tale. Cheney is most known for his work on the animated film trilogy “Despicable Me,” starring Steve Carrell as supervillain-turned-hero Gru.



What’s different about this film as opposed to other films based on Dr. Seuss’s tale such as Jim Carrey’s, “The Grinch that Stole Christmas” or the original 1957 version? The answer is modernized animation and a revised telling of the tale.

Even though some scenes are different than the original films, the overall plot is very much the same, with the Grinch planning on destroying the Who’s Christmas with his best furry friend Max and the little Who girl Cindy Lou who surprisingly sees the good in him.

According to The Deadline, the film was a smash at the international box office grossing more than $501 million globally.

When asking a UNCG student what brought them to the event tonight, they answered “I wanted to watch it when it came out in the movies, but I was too late. And now I can watch it here for free.” Another said, “I saw the poster this morning, and I didn’t get to see it in December so I wanted to go.”

After the movie, in an interview with another UNCG student on which movie they preferred, they said, “The new one because it’s more modern and animated.” Another claimed that they preferred the original over the new modern animated version, stating, “I wasn’t too sure about this one, but I liked the original better.”

If you’re a big fan of Christmas movies even after the holidays, be sure to check out Illumination’s “The Grinch” if you enjoy Dr. Seuss’s most famous holiday tale on the green Who.







Categories: Features