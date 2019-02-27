NC Sports Beat

on •

Brayden Stamps

Staff Writer

The Charlotte Hornets finished with a 1-1 record over the week to maintain the eighth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference as well as first place in the Southeastern Division. After defeating the Washington Wizards on Thursday night, the Hornets were forced to play a back to back against the Brooklyn Nets on Friday where they fell short.



The 117-115 defeat was controversial, as many fans believe that Kemba Walker was fouled by Caris Levert on his game-winning three-point attempt. However, the officials ruled the play as a legal block and the Nets went on to win the pivotal game in the tightly-contested Eastern Conference playoff race.



The Hornets will be back in action at 7:00 on Monday as Stephen Curry make his annual homecoming with the Warriors visiting the Spectrum Center.



