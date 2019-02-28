Habitat’s Women Build 2019 Registration Opens March 1

on •

Habitat for Humanity of Alamance County

Press Release

(Burlington NC, Feb 28, 2019) During the month of May, women from across Alamance County are once again invited to make a difference in this community and build a house with a Habitat family in need of decent, affordable housing. The Women Build program is part of a nationwide effort by Habitat affiliates to challenge women from all walks of life to eliminate poverty housing in their community by building a house alongside a Habitat family.

We’ll kick-off this year’s event on May 1st with a VIP team of women CEO’s, leaders, and elected officials from across the county. They are slated to raise the walls on a Habitat house to be built on Ross Street in Burlington.

Individual women will serve May 7-11th on what is known as “She Nailed It Week.” They can reserve their day by emailing clamb@habitatalamance.org. Registration for individuals is $50, but scholarships are available on request.

Remaining days in May and June 1st-8th are reserved for Grassroots Teams and Corporate Sponsor Teams. Grassroots Teams are an opportunity for women to gather a group of 6-10 friends, have fun serving together on a dedicated build day with lunch provided, and raise $2,500 in support for Habitat. Habitat will provide personal fundraising pages for that purpose. ! More information is available at http://www.habitatalamance.org.

No experience is necessary to serve with Habitat. We have an experienced Core Crew who will show you the task of the day and work with you to complete it. Women 16 years and older are welcome. Our build days are Tue-Sat from 8am -11:30am (not including Memorial Weekend). Call the office at 336-222-8191, Ext 4 or email clamb@habitatalamance.org to reserve a day of service for you or your Grassroots Team. Spaces will fill up fast, so don’t delay! More information is available at http://www.habitatalamance.org.

About Habitat for Humanity of Alamance County, N. C., Inc.:

Habitat for Humanity of Alamance County, N. C., Inc. is a locally-run affiliate of Habitat for Humanity International. HFHAC builds 5-6 houses each year and operates the Habitat ReStore, which sells new and used building materials, furniture, appliances and household goods. The affiliate is led by Executive Director Chris Gillespie and is governed by a volunteer board of directors led by board president Jacqui Laukaitis. For more information or to donate or volunteer, visit our website at http://www.habitatalamance.org.

Contact HFHAC:

Tel: (336)222-8191, ext. 4 Fax: (336)222-8202 Email: info@habitatalamance.org

Mailing Address: P.O. Box 5036, Burlington NC 27216-5036 Physical Address: 1176 N. Church Street, Burlington NC 27217

Categories: press release