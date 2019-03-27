Happy birthday, Quentin Tarantino!

on •

Though the world did not yet know it, on March 27, 1963, the influential filmmaker Quentin Tarantino was born in Knoxville, Tennessee. Born to parents Connie and Tony Tarantino, baby Quentin was the result of a whirlwind marriage that would not last. Little to his parents’ knowledge, Tarantino would go on to be world renowned for his directing abilities, becoming known for his films and artistic vision of blood, guts and crime.

As a toddler, Tarantino’s parents divorced and his mother took him off to the City of Angels, where she had remarried. As a child, Tarantino’s mother took him to see movies laden with adult content, sparking his love for the cinema. This love only grew deeper as Tarantino edged towards adolescence.

At the young age of fourteen, gawky Tarantino produced his first screenplay, based off of the ‘70s film “Smokey and the Bandit.” The teenage years were tumultuous for young Tarantino. He dropped out of high school at 15 and began work as an usher at a porn theater. He spent the latter half of his teens working odd jobs- some in the entertainment industry, some not. By the time he wrote and directed his first film, Tarantino was in his 20s.

By the time the early 1990s rolled around, Quentin Tarantino was becoming a well known name. Thanks to Tarantino, “From Dusk Till Dawn” was born in 1996. “Reservoir Dogs,” which Tarantino wrote, directed and acted in, was written in just three and a half weeks. Today, the film is still incredibly well known. The artistic dreams of Tarantino come to life in the neo-noir thriller that is currently available on Netflix.

Tarantino also directed crowd favorites such as “Kill Bill,” “Pulp Fiction” and “Django Unchained.” Without a doubt, Tarantino is one of the best known directors and film writers of the 2000s. From the Academy Awards to the Golden Globes, the genius of Quentin Tarantino’s work has been greatly celebrated since his start in the 1990s.

As of late, Tarantino still resides in Los Angeles, and is married to Israeli pop-star Daniella Pick. In his free time, he selects films to be played at his theater, the New Beverly Cinema, where they only show movies that were shot on film. Tarantino also has a new film, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” set to debut this summer. The new film will star fan favorites Luke Perry, Margot Robbie and Leonardo DiCaprio.

Happy birthday, Quentin Tarantino!



