UNCG SOE Honors Inspirational Educators with New Program & Endowment

UNCG School of Education

Press Release

GREENSBORO, NC — Wishing to recognize the significant impact that so many educators have made in the lives of students, the UNC Greensboro School of Education will honor its first class of Inspirational Educators on Sunday, April 14, 2019.

The UNCG School of Education initiated the Inspirational Educators program in 2019. The School of Education is honored to have the opportunity to celebrate the many contributions these individuals have made through their distinguished service, leadership, and care of others.

Nominations are secured with a $1,000 gift to the School of Education, which funds Student Excellence Awards for UNC Greensboro School of Education students. When you nominate an Inspirational Educator, your gift not only honors a legacy, but inspires students and helps UNCG provide them with the best preparation possible.

This year, UNCG will induct 48 Inspirational Educators as part of its inaugural ceremony. These individuals have been nominated by their colleagues, family, friends, and former students honoring their service, their impact on this world, and most importantly, how they have inspired their own love of education.

The School of Education will celebrate these educators’ accomplishments during the inaugural ceremony at the UNCG Auditorium on Sunday afternoon, and also on a permanent display in the School of Education Building. Immediately following the ceremony, the new wall — with nameplates of all 48 inaugural inductees — will be unveiled during a reception on the first floor of the School of Education Building.

“We’re trying to elevate the profession of education,” said Randy Penfield, Dean of the School of Education at UNCG. “We want to honor people who have made a difference in other people’s lives, and we’re raising needed funds for people who want to go into the education profession.”

Nominees do not have to be affiliated with UNCG, and neither do the nominators — but UNCG alumni will have a university seal on their nameplate. UNCG will put the money raised into an endowment. The interest and earnings from that fund will go towards scholarships to School of Education students.



