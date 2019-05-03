on •

Alfonzo Rodriguez

Staff Writer

PC: Keia Harris

This it it. The Endgame, the final chapter of the 11 year saga started by the first Iron Man back in 2008. So much has led up to this moment, yet it feels as if we just started the journey. Time really does fly when your having fun, and you will feel the same way during this films gargantuan 3 hour runtime. Following the cataclysmic ending of Infinity War, Endgame starts off moments after the fateful snap. The universe is in chaos after the mad titan Thanos fulfilled his destiny by bringing together all six infinity stones, and wiping out half of all life in our existence. Our beloved Avengers are broken and spread across the galaxy, and it seems as if all hope has been lost. What follows after that resides solely in spoiler territory.

Avengers Endgame is a major feat for cinema. The film the Russo brothers have put together is the most satisfying Marvel film to date. Remember back in 2011 when The Deathly Hollows Part 2 was released and we collectively wept as our childhood came to an end? That was mere child’s play compared to this absolutely fantastic conclusion. Endgame not only beautifully wraps up our favorite characters stories but also crafts an impeccable tale full of fan service, plot twists and nail biting tension. The stakes in this film are even higher than Infinity War, and you won’t leave the edge of your once during the entire runtime. That being said, there is no good time to use the bathroom, so maybe don’t order that large soda with your popcorn.

From a technical standpoint, Endgame hits most of the marks flawlessly. The cinematography is incredible and the acting feels authentic. Those goosebumps you’ll get won’t be from the ac in the theater, those are a result of the immaculate score blaring during scenes that we can’t talk about here. If you happen to find yourself teary eyed and trembling, let it happen, it’s ok.

Some of the minor flaws in this film come down to its tight one year release window between now and the last installment. Some of the CGI could use a few more weeks of polishing, the pacing can be slightly off at times, and audiences may find some character choices as goofy.

Besides a few chinks in the armor though, this film really is a cultural staple that will leave a lasting effect on audiences for years.

In the end, the fact that this ambitious film even exists is impressive. Avengers Endgame is fun, emotional and the perfect way to close the book on a dynasty. This film is so full of spoilers that you cannot really talk about it with those who haven’t seen it, so the task is yours to get to a theater quicker than Thanos can snap his fingers. To the original six Avengers, Marvel Studios and the late great Stan Lee, thank you for all of the marvelous memories.



Categories: Arts & Entertainment