Wake Forest Tops UNC, Duke Takes Down Middle Tennessee

on •

Chelsea McBay

Staff Writer

PC: Chad Kainz

Week Three of college football action has come and gone. It was a very entertaining week filled with important matchups. Let’s take a look at our in-state games that happened last weekend.

The first match was on Friday, September 13. Wake Forest took on UNC Chapel Hill in Winston-Salem. A close game, Wake ended up taking down the Tar Heels by a score of 24-18. Demon Deacon quarterback Jamie Newman went 14-26 with 214 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Upon first look, that may not seem all that impressive, but he really showed his stuff on the last drive of the game. He tossed a 27-yard gainer to wide receiver Scotty Washington, which was huge. This and a few other key plays kept the clock moving and ultimately won Wake the game.

Tar Heel freshman quarterback Sam Howell was impressive in his own right, going 17-28 for 182 yards and two scores. For his third game, that is pretty impressive for playing in a hostile environment.

Duke played the following Saturday. They headed up to Tennessee to take on Middle Tennessee. They thoroughly thumped them, too, winning by a score of 41-18. Blue Devil gunslinger Quentin Harris was almost perfect, throwing 24-27 passes complete while getting 237 yards and four touchdowns. He also was the leading rusher, going for 107 yards on eleven carries. Senior wide receiver Aaron Young had a stellar day as well, racking up 106 yards and two touchdowns on six catches.

The NC State Wolfpack fell to 2-1 last weekend at West Virginia. The final score ended up being 44-27. Quarterback Matthew McKay went 23-48 for 207 yards and a TD.

East Carolina University took on Navy and Navy took them to the house, by dropping 42 points on them. The final score was 42-10. ECU only put up ten points, thanks to the touchdown scored by their sophomore quarterback Holton Ahlers. He had no passing touchdowns, but did account for their only rushing touchdown. He had nine carries for 36 yards and a score.

Meanwhile, Navy quarterback Malcolm Perry had himself a day. He had six total touchdowns and had 307 total yards for the Midshipmen.

The University of North Carolina at Charlotte took on The University of Massachusetts Amherst. UNCC thoroughly trounced the Minutemen by a score of 52-17. UNCC’s offense had a very well rounded day, with their quarterback Chris Reynolds going 10-12 for 155 yards and two scores. Starting running back Benny LeMay had 16 carries for 113 yards.

Local Division III school Greensboro College played last Saturday as well, against Ferrum College. They lost 55-7, bringing them to 0-2 on the year. They didn’t score until the last quarter, which was thanks in part to quarterback Wyatt Beasey. The Pride gunslinger found wideout Ryan Wahl in the endzone for the team’s only points on the night.

The North Carolina A&T Aggies played a really close game against Charleston Southern. The final score ended up being 27-21 with the Aggies squeaking out the victory. It was a lucky outcome; the Aggies dropped three touchdowns in the fourth quarter to win the game. Running back Jah-Maine Martin had a career day, notching 299 yards and two touchdowns. One touchdown run was 84 yards and the other one was 76 yards.

The Division III Guilford College Quakers played their second game of the season last Saturday against Methodist. They won by a score of 19-14. The Quakers got all of their points in the first half. The defense was able to hold Methodist scoreless in the last quarter of the game to secure their victory. Starting running back Desmond McDowell had 14 rushes for 71 yards and two touchdowns to help carry the scoring.

All-in-all, it was an exciting and eventful week of college football. Whether it be big name teams or smaller private universities, college football never ceases to excite.



Categories: Sports