Chiptole’s Debt Free Degree Program

Rachel Spinella

Features Editor

PC: Rachel Spinella

As of October 15, Chipotle Mexican Grill has announced their program for eligible employees and crew known as the Chipotle Cultivate Education benefits program. Since its founding in 1993, Chipotle has become a popular American fast food chain, known for specializing in tacos and burritos. It’s name comes from the Nahuati name for a smoked and dried jalapeno chilli pepper.



The Newsroom.Chipotle.com talks about the program stating, “this enhancement continues our commitment to education, providing employees with over $20 million in tuition assistance over the past two years.” The fast food restaurant claims that they will cover 100 percent of 75 different types of business and technology degrees through their partnership with Guild Education.



The program itself includes an existing tuition reimbursement program that allows eligible employees to reimbursed for tuition up to $5,250 a year at the school of their choosing.



Guild Education, is known as the forefront of future work that has partnered with non-profit universities and Fortune 1000 companies in order to offer education benefits to their employees. Chiptole is adding this program to their education benefits program to give employees the opportunity to obtain the skills and knowledge that they will need to succeed in today’s job market.



Rachel Carlson, Guild Education CEO and Co-Founder spoke about the new program saying, “This expansion of Chipotle’s Cultivate Education Benefits program to cover a 100 percent tuition costs upfront for degrees in business and technology represents the company’s commitment to upskilling its workforce and helping employees achieve their professional goals.”



Employees will be eligible to pursue degrees from accredited universities such as the University of Arizona, Bellevue University, Brandman University, Southern New Hampshire University as well as Wilmington University.



A crew member from New York City, Brice Widger said, “I had two majors with a number of credits and was debating whether or not to go back and pursue my degree. The accelerated program with Bellevue University combined with Chipotle’s tuition assistance made the decision easy. It is convenient as I am able to take classes in the evening, which I really appreciate.”



If you are currently working for Chipotle and are interested in pursuing a degree, then be sure to think about applying for the educational benefits program that Chiptole is offering.



