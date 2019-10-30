Impeachment Probe Interruption: Petty Partisan Politics

on •

R.A Brock

Staff Writer/ Copy Editor

On Oct. 24, 2019, GOP lawmakers stormed a closed-door impeachment inquiry meeting on President Trump’s involvement in coercing the Ukrainian government to dig up election “dirt” on Hunter Biden, former vice-president and presidential hopeful Joe Biden’s son.

Laura Cooper, the deputy assistant secretary of Defense for Russia, Ukraine and Eurasia, was undergoing a private deposition led by Adam Schiff (D-CA) as to her account of these matters, when 30 members of the Republican GOP, led by Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla) stormed into the secure committee hearing in protest.

The hearing was in a Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility, assigned for areas where classified intelligence and correspondence are discussed and kept compartmentalized. These areas do not allow press access or even cellphones.

The Republicans who stormed the hearing are accusing the Democrats of holding it in secret and leaking information from such hearings to convenience themselves and solidify their platform to impeach President Trump. “I led over 30 of my colleagues into the SCIF where Adam Schiff is holding secret impeachment depositions,” said Gaetz via Twitter.

This action comes days after President Trump rallied his party members during a cabinet meeting.

“Republicans have to get tougher and fight, he said, “We have some that are great fighters, but they have to get tougher and fight because the Democrats are trying to hurt the Republican Party for the election.”

Just before this, GOP lawmakers attempted to pass a bill that would effectively censure previously mentioned Representative Adam Schiff over the handling of impeachment inquiry procedure. This bill was blocked by House Democrats last Monday.

These instances are just a few actions the Trump Administration are causing to block impeachment investigations into the president. In my opinion, if the Trump Administration has nothing to hide, then why are they trying to block these investigations?

As any suburban police officer would say, “if you have nothing to hide, then you have no reason to worry.” In my opinion, President Trump didcoerce the Ukrainian Government into looking into Hunter Biden’s business affairs, and his administration is likely hiding something larger if not more illegal.

Members of our government hold closed committee meetings like this in order to keep information organized, and to attempt to keep questioning impartial or partisan. If a group of Democrats acted in this way, they would probably be labeled as, “treasonous snowflakes.”

Those same Republicans who stormed the meeting would attempt to hold said Democrats in contempt and subject to reprimands. Our government stresses checks and balances and processes that uphold them, yet the processes to do so are attacked and put under unnecessary scrutiny.

Eventually, the truth will come out, regardless of the resistance the Trump Administration and associated cronies are creating. This presidency has tested our political system in this country, some would argue that the system is broken, some say it can be saved. This presidency has been riddled with controversy after controversy.

Every time I watch the news, there is a new instance of the president sowing tension and discord in our masses. Division is the last thing the American people need right now, but right now we are divided more than ever.

More politicians need to stand up for what is right in this country, not petty partisan politics. The Republican party has been gutted and used by the GOP to establish an agenda of poor foreign policy, “traditional” values,and loyalty towards vested interests, not the little guy.

An era has come and gone of days where we had “good” Republicans, like the late John McCain. McCain had true American interests at heart and rarely played the dirty game that petty politics is. While he was not of my party, I can still say that he did his job.



We need to stop arguing and listen to the constituents for once. Lastly, our elected officials need to do a better job of listening to us. My vote gives them power. I would say that due to the events of late, my vote is pointless, but it’s the only thing we have to progress and have a peaceful transition of power to officials that will listen to the common man.



Categories: Opinions