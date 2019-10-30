Increased streaming of Podcasts

on •

Gabrielle Lowery

Staff Writer

Have you ever wondered what the person next to you is listening to in their earbuds? Maybe it is their favorite artists, a phone call with a friend, or even a podcast. Recently, podcasts have become increasingly popular and are expected to grow exponentially in the next few years, but why the sudden obsession?

We live in a technology-driven society with many people actively using platforms to engage and interact with people on a global scale. Our high demand for technology is mainly due to the fast pace and busy lives we live.

Similar to other platforms and mediated outlets, people love podcasts because they are compatible with our busy lives.

According to convinceandconvert.com, 70 percent of Americans have heard of podcasts, and around 51 percent of them have listened to one. They also note that weekly podcast listeners tune in to an average of 7 podcasts a week.

Many people feel as if they don’t have time to read books or watch television. Podcasts can be a convenient alternative for those who want a good story, but may not have the time to pick up a book. Podcasts are audio content that allows the audience to listen at any time of day, whether that is a commute to work, school or while working out in the gym.

One of the best things about podcasts is that the content is limitless. There are podcasts on just about every topic and communities are created, as people subscribe to similar interests.

According to mynykstudios.com, “storytelling through podcasts connects with people on an emotional level that is attractive to its millions of listeners every day.”

Not only are they emotionally attractive but they are becoming extremely accessible and gaining more popularity, as some of the mainstream platforms adapt to the episodic audio content.

Pacificcontent.com mentions that Pandora, Spotify, Google and others hopping onto the podcast bandwagon, which initially started with Apple and its iPods.

Also, podcast audiences are expected to increase as international communities explore the connections and other opportunities that podcasts offer.

Spotify and Apple music have already begun to increase their podcast consumers, as more Hispanic and Latino communities create content on these platforms.

According to entrepreneur.com, “Businesses can use podcasts to put out high-quality, relevant content without the same effort and ability that writing requires. Podcasts inspire conversation, while blogs tend to provoke thought.”

Due to the format of the content, accessibility and limitlessness, many believe podcasts will continue to become increasingly popular. As they continue to grow more people will see them in different fields, possibly with new formats, different perspectives and more.

The Carolinian will soon be bringing our own podcast back, so make sure to stay tuned!



