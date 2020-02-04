One on One & Group Counseling Available at Student Health Center

on •

Kathleen Estrada

Staff Writer

Have you or someone you know been a victim of a violent situation? Have you or someone you know wanted to seek help? Did you know that on the Ground floor of the Student Health Services building there is a space dedicated to victims of violence? Well there is! The space is called “Campus Violence Response Center” or CVRC. It’s a completely safe space dedicated to this particular issue.

The Campus Violence Response Center has a mission statement that says, “The mission of the Campus Violence Response Center (CVRC) with the University of North Carolina at Greensboro is to create a single point of access for any UNCG community member impacted by sexual assault, intimate partner violence, stalking, sexual or gender-based harassment, and all other forms of campus violence. We provide affirming, empowering, and confidential services to UNCG community members who have been victimized. Services include: crisis response, advocacy, counseling, and coordination with on and off-campus services.”

What actually brought our attention to the center was a forwarded Spartan email that offered details to one of their group sessions, “Defining My Lines” facilitated by Tora Taylor-Glover.

Taylor-Glover politely sat down to give us some information about the center and her group. She informed us that the group started last semester in August of 2019, and was received well among attendees.

“[It’s] a great thing about the center, it’s available to all members of the UNCG community. That includes students, faculty, and staff”. Taylor-Glover said.

Taylor-Glover also informed us that, “Everyone is available to come when they are ready, [and] because topics build on each other they can be used individually.” This is all done with the understanding that before anyone is allowed to join a group they undergo an evaluation to make sure that they are a good fit for that specific group or if they require one on one counseling before joining a group.

At the moment there are also three other groups operating at the center. They are the following groups, “Empowerment Circle,” which is a clinical group, “Circle of Healing,” and “Survivor to Thriver,” which is LGBTQ+ orientated. The latter two groups and “Defining My Lines,” are non-clinical groups.

The most important part of all this information is that everything is extremely confidential. The center works completely separate from other parts of campus and also does not have to report to Title IX if the person seeking help does not wish too. The purpose of this confidentiality is so that everyone feels safe and secure in the space provided by the center.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of violence on or off campus and is in need of help please feel free to contact the center at 336.334.9839 or visit them on the Ground floor of the Student Health Services building. Their hours of operation are Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Categories: Features