NC Sports Beat

Monique Williams

Staff Writer

PC: Monique Williams

In UNCG news, the Spartans Men’s basketball team has secured yet another home win after defeating Socon rival The Citadel 88-66. Wednesday’s night game opened with a barrage of three-pointers from both teams as the Bulldogs started off hot and stayed on the Spartans’ heels. In spite of early struggles offensively, UNCG was able to keep momentum and led The Citadel 40-32 to at the end of the first half.

To start the second half, The Citadel closed in on the Spartans’ lead, making it a one-possession game. Things started to click for UNCG just minutes after the Bulldogs’ resurgence as the Spartans went on a 22-3 run. At this point, UNCG had seized the momentum of the game. The Spartans were on fire, as they shot 64 percent from the three-point line and 55 percent from field goal range to end the second half.

UNCG’s offense definitely improved compared to the first half, but their defense is what kept the Bulldogs under control. The Spartan defenses held the Bulldogs to just nine percent shooting from beyond the arc in the second half and 21 turnovers overall.

This was a tremendous win for the Spartans coming off a brutal road loss against ETSU. After the game, Coach Wes Miller addressed the team’s struggle.

“The thing that has been tough for our team is that we haven’t been home in a long time. A lot of our home games have been when school was out, so we haven’t had our student support. Not only does it feel good to get a home win, but it feels [great] to get back in the gym in front of our students.”

Coach Miller said the mentality going forward is to just come out ready and be more consistent.

The Spartans seek more home wins as they face off against Samford on Sunday and Western Carolina the following week.

Categories: Sports