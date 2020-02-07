Super Bowl Recap: Chiefs Rally Against 49ers in Miami for Lombardi

on •

Wings were ordered, pizza delivered, and parties started. The Super Bowl was upon us. The Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers faced off at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.

The game started out fairly slow as the Chiefs got the ball first and quickly punted after a three-and-out.

Shortly after, the 49ers struck gold, converting a field goal on their opening drive. Rookie wideout Deebo Samuel had the most important play of the drive. He ran an end-around run for 32 yards on 1st & 10, moving the chains to the Chiefs 40-yard line.

Kansas City answered on their second drive. Star quarterback Patrick Mahomes punched the ball in on a one-yard QB sneak putting the Chiefs up 7-3.

On San Fran’s next drive, the Kansas City defense showed up. On the third play of the drive, quarterback Jimmy Garropolo was intercepted by cornerback Bashaud Breeland. The pick was primarily caused by pressure stemming from the Chiefs defensive line. Defensive tackles Chris Jones and Mike Pennel got after Garropolo, causing him to float the ball right into the arms of Breeland.

The fireworks had just begun as the following play was incredible. Mahomes zipped the ball up to wideout Sammy Watkins, who snagged it for a catch that netted the Chiefs 28 yards and got them to the 49ers 28-yard line. Mahomes was even pressured on the throw by Nick Bosa, but it didn’t matter. UNCG student Conlan Sherman told me that he believes that “[Watkins] is proving he can be the wide receiver he was going to be before the injury.”

The drive ended with a field goal extending the Kansas City lead 10-3.

The next score was provided by fullback Kyle Juszczyk. Garropolo shot a quick pass to him for a 15-yard touchdown tying the score 10-10.

The second half began and San Francisco started quickly. They scored a field goal to make it 13-10. Shortly after, linebacker Fred Warner got in front of receiver Tyreek Hill and picked off Patrick Mahomes to give the ball back to the Niner offense.

Running back Raheem Mostert punched the pigskin in from one yard out to put the 49ers in front 20-10.

The Chiefs were in a hole for the third game in a row. Doubt started to emerge as San Fran had seized momentum. It appeared all but over after the 49ers got another interception on the next drive. Safety Tarvarious Moore got his mitts on the ball after it deflected off of Tyreek Hill’s hands. Hill had a very up-and-down game. While he had nine catches for 105 yards, both of Mahomes’ interceptions involved him.

Unfortunately for San Francisco, Patrick Mahomes is not one to go out without a fight. After a 49ers punt, Mahomes launched an absolute rocket 44 yards downfield to Tyreek Hill. Tight end Travis Kelce finally got his moment as well, as he caught a one-yard touchdown pass to bring the score up to 20-17.

The 49ers went three-and-out on their next drive and the whole nation could feel the shift in momentum. The FOX camera crews captured the stunned looks on the San Francisco sideline as they wondered if the Chiefs could successfully come back from ten down to win the Super Bowl.

With the momentum on their side, the Chiefs quickly drove downfield and scored another touchdown. Running back Damien Williams reached paydirt via a Patrick Mahomes pass putting Kansas City ahead 24-20.

The Niners lost it on downs on their next possession. Predictably, the Kansas City Chiefs scored once again. Damien Williams’ 38-yard run put the Chiefs ahead once and for all 31-20.

To top it off, the Chiefs defense got a game-sealing interception on San Francisco’s last drive, thanks to cornerback Kendall Fuller.

Patrick Mahomes won the MVP and was hailed as the primary reason the Chiefs were able to come from behind and capture their first Super Bowl in 50 years. However, he did not have the best game. In a post-game interview, Mahomes said “The third quarter didn’t go the way I wanted it to,” according to ESPN. He said he “tried to force some things and got some turnovers. But the guys believed in me and gave me the confidence to try and find my way at the end.”

In totality, it was a great Super Bowl. It was exciting at the end and the world got to see what Patrick Mahomes can do best — obtain come-from-behind victories.

