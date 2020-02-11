Miss Americana: The Taylor Swift Story

on •

By Victoria Cox

Staff Writer

In the new Netflix documentary, Miss Americana, Taylor Swift lets fans have an inside look at her life throughout her career as a country/pop superstar. After many setbacks, both personally and professionally, Swift returns with her new album, “Lover,” which the documentary is named after a song on the album. The journey to stardom was a long and winding road for Taylor, who is one of the youngest Grammy Award Winning Artists of our generation. Seeing Swift’s growth as a singer-songwriter and performer is astounding.

From a young age, Taylor Swift wanted to make a name for herself. She wanted to, “be a good girl,” and reflect that in her image and music. Her early years as a country singer were filled with this in her lyrics and within her behavior towards other artists and her fans. Not long after being signed to Big Machine Records in 2006, Swift was quickly becoming a cultural icon. Her good girl attitude and her high school age range music were ever growing in pop-culture. Her release of “Fearless” in 2008 was a break into country-pop, and her first album as a producer. This album was, at the time, the most awarded album in the history of country music. “Fearless” won Album of the Year at the Grammy Awards, Country Music Association Awards, and the Academy of Country Music Awards. However, things would quickly change for the young singer.

In 2009 at the VMA’s, Taylor won the award for Best Video by a Female Artist. During her acceptance speech, Swift was interrupted by artist Kanye West, and was rudely told, “I’mma let you finish, but Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time!” This event would change Swift’s outlook on life for the better. Today, Taylor Swift is no longer letting others “hold her down,” or “seeking validation from others,” she is simply doing her own thing and not paying much attention to outsider comments either.

Taylor Swift, one of the youngest and most awarded singers of her generation, is a role model to many young girls. After various battles, both public and private, Swift tells all in her new documentary. The singer is currently on tour in the U.S. and will be doing a world tour in the summer of this year. With all this hard work, Taylor Swift as definitely become Miss Americana.

Categories: A & E, Arts & Entertainment